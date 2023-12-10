LG poll: Fulfill your campaign promise now, group tells Soludo

Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE African Center for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Center LSD), a non governmental organization, has called on the Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, to fulfill his campaign promise that he would prioritize the conduct of local government election, reminding the governor that he is almost completing his first two years in office without fulfilling the promise.

At a stakeholders’ meeting in Awka involving Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, traditional rulers, the academia, government functionaries and the media, the organization expressed worry over the continued use of handpicked caretaker committees to run the local government system in Anambra State, describing it as a constitutional aberration.

The Director of Strategy at the center, Mr. Itia Otabor lamented that while Nigeria has witnessed uninterrupted democratic government at the federal and state levels since 1999, the story is not the same at the local government level, which is the third tier of government.

In Anambra State, for instance, the last local government election was conducted in January, 2014 under former Governor Peter Obi. His successor, Chief Willie Obiano, did you not conduct local government election in his entire eight years in office and by next year, it would be ten years of non compliance with the constitutional requirement.

Soludo, who succeeded Obiano, has also been using appointed caretaker committees to run the 21 local government areas of the state.

Otabor said: “The Anambra State government, under Professor Chukwuma Soludo, gave his word to conduct local government election while campaigning for votes. So, we are only building on the governor’s commitment freely given by him that he would conduct the election and we want to see him do that.

“We believe in moral and citizens persuasion because the governor who made that promise understands that it is something he has to do.

“The constitution provides that local government officials must be democratically elected and the only way to ensure that is when the election is conducted.

“No matter how effective those appointed by the governor might be, it is a breach of the constitution.

“We want Governor Soludo to rise up to the occasion, especially when he is seen as a talk and do governor and we know he will not renege on the promise he made to the people.”

Otabor urged the governor to immediately reconstitute the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission, ANSIEC, and provide funds for the election, adding that his organization would mobilize and galvanize critical stakeholders in the state to come up with strategies towards ensuring that democratically elected local government administration functions in the state.

Also speaking, the president, International Peace and Civic Responsibility Center, Awka, Comrade Chris Asor said that even if the current budget of the state did not make provision for the conduct of the election, the governor can source for funds.

He said: “We in civil societies know that there are mechanisms for the governor to put money in the current budget for the election.

” He can do supplementary budget if he is serious in conducting the election. Once he has the spirit to do it, he will find the money.

“From his campaign, to his inaugural speech, to his statements in the media, he has consistently said he would do it.

“Funds for the election can also come from various quarters, including the political parties, international partners and the aspirants who will pay to meet the demands of ANSIEC.”