Let’s pay attention to welfare of less-privileged – Adewole

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo has pleaded with the political class to give special attention to welfare of the underprivileged in the society.

Adebayo, said this weekend, during the 2nd anniversary of Dorian home, a 750-capacity orphanage in Akure, Ondo State capital.

He expressed worries over the neglect of the less privilege people by the political class.

According to him, “the less privileged in the society deserves to be given priority but it’s unfortunate that they are being neglected and their need unattended to in the society.

Adebayo described the intervention of the founder of Dorian Home, Dr Tolulola Bayode, as a clarion call to politicians to focus more on welfare of the underprivileged in the society.

The SDP chieftain, who donated to the orphanage, said any politician who wants to govern, must visit the orphanage to learn.

He said, “I feel that she loves humanity and she is doing the work of God. All of those shouting that they want to see God, they will not see God because he is invisible. They should come to Dorian home to learn.

“You don’t have to be in the highest position in the land. I have sought the mandate of Nigerians to occupy the highest office in the country, but what she is doing is more noble than that. Out of the little that she has got, she is catering for 750 students.

“They were taken out of squalor to certainty and prosperity. I think that more people should do it. Every institution that is making profits should help humanity like Dr. Tolulola Bayode is doing.

“What she is doing, she is telling us in poetry that there is no government in Nigeria, that we are all orphans abandoned on the streets and that if it is possible for an individual, who doesn’t control one local government nor one ward nor a council, to do this thing and complete it, it is possible”.

Also speaking, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, who also donated to the home, said efforts must be geared towards serving humanity.

Jimoh said that all Nigerians must embrace what Dr. Bayode is doing for humanity through her charity work.

Speaking, Dr Tolulola Bayode, said she has redefined the concept of providing charity in the country.

Bayode said ”I found out that most orphanages in the country were not run properly. I told God that I will build a home, that the rejected can call home.

“When I set out, I wanted to serve humanity. I decided to serve humanity, because everything in life is vanity and I promised to redefine what charity is all about.

” I built this 750-capacity home with my fund. After two years, I am still running the home without hiccups. Some people have the mind to run charity, but without the Grace of God, it cannot be achieved.

” We are building children who will be future Presidents, that the country can be proud of.

“They are children from the gutter, but we have built them up. We have trained them. Whatever you think you can use to support them. I donated this home to support the community. I built this place from my purse”.

Dignitaries present at the event include Senator Tayo Alasoadura, the Chairman of Ondo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, Oba Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo, the Alajowa of Ajowa-Akoko, Albert Omosebi, former Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Solomon Dalong among others.