Lets focus on improving our universities – Oloja

— Asks govt to invest robustly in education

—-Says our poor education system, policies, ticking time bomb

Dayo Johnson, Akure.

The Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian, Martins Oloja, has said that the nation doesn’t need more universities but should focus on improving the existing ones.

Oloja declared that the quality of education should take precedence over quantity.

He said this while delivering the 12th convocation lecture of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, with the topic “Internationalisation of University Education for Global Relevance: Experiences, Barriers, and Prospects.”

According to him “Contrary to the narrative that Nigeria needs more universities, the focus should be on improving the existing institutions, the quality of education should take precedence over quantity.

Oloja said that the proliferation of universities without corresponding improvements in educational standards only compounds the situation at hand.

He lamented the prevalence of complacency over competence within the academic system, noting the need for a shift in the reward system.

Oloja also expressed the belief that professors and educators, who play a crucial role in shaping the minds of future generations, deserve greater recognition and remuneration for their contributions.

The Managing Director, described the nations education system as a ticking time bomb due to poor policies, inadequate investment, and a lack of commitment on the part of policymakers.

Oloja called for reform, the adoption of the Singaporean model and a holistic approach to address the country’s educational challenges.

While calling for the internationalisation of higher education in Nigeria, he said that the need for universities to seek collaborations and partnerships with reputable international institutions to enhance the quality of education and promote global competitiveness.

According to him”The warning is germane now because the state of education anywhere is a combination of many factors, including the quantum of resources committed to the educational sector and the quality of human capital assigned to manage the value chain.

“So before it is too late, we need to tell our leaders to invest robustly in education.

“Let’s not be telling them to fund education, which they do haphazardly and quite often; it turns out to be like what Shakespeare calls a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.

“Nigeria has a long history with education. The country’s educational system has undergone a transition from the traditional system where mature men instructed the youths in personal, good citizenship, and community responsibilities to the formal Western education brought by the missionaries in the mid-nineteenth century.

“Even before the 1960s, schools were properly administered and discipline was enforced. The quality of graduates was high, and certificates awarded by the schools were equal to those awarded by schools in the West.

“However, things went sour and education was neglected in the late 1980s, and the quality of graduates has since become unreliable.

“This same degeneration has spread tentacles to the economy, governance, science and technology, medicine, religion, individual responsibility, and finally Nigeria’s global competitiveness. Education quality drives global competitiveness.

“Our leaders often appreciate orators and public speakers when they regale them with how Lee Kuan Yew turned one city-state into a significant nation.

” I would like to encourage our leaders to spare a weekend to study the role of quality not just in the education of Yew but also in the lives of Singaporeans.

“If they study the classics of the iconic Yew, they will see how education quality, consciously funded as a fundamental objective of state policy, is the weapon the great leader used in developing his four million people into global citizens, significant entrepreneurs, and great thinkers.

“Here is the conclusion of the whole matter, we need to wake up from lamentation syndrome and get our Visitors to the universities and this our Adekunle Ajasin University) to visit in peacetime when there is no convocation so that we can share information with them on how to internalise good policies and robust investment to get Universe back to the University so that we can about internationalisation and international cooperation so that we can be future ready, future relevant and future assured.”

Oloja,however, hailed the institution on its rating by the global webometrics ranking

He said that “As the University is still basking in the glory of good ranking, achievements and commendations, it has continued to engage its Convocation to interrogate the nexus between the dynamic nature of society and the place of higher education in the fast changing world that digital technologies daily disrupt.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Institution, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, while speaking said that: “In today’s interconnected world, where knowledge knows no borders, the role of universities in preparing students to navigate a diverse and complex global environment is paramount.”