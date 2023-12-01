‘Let him succeed you’, Nigerians react as Obaseki felicitates Shaibu on 54th birthday

By Biodun Busari

Nigerians have urged Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki to anoint his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, as his successor in next year’s governorship election slated for September 21, 2024.

This was submitted as reactions by netizens following the governor’s post showering encomiums on Shaibu over the celebration of his 54th birthday via X on Friday.

The duo have been enmeshed in a political feud for months over who becomes the next occupant of Osadebe House.

Some events have proved that Obaseki and Shaibu are at loggerheads including the latest when the former relocated the latter’s office away from the Government House to No 7, Osadebe Avenue.

Recently, Shaibu dared his principal by declaring his interest in running for the governorship election in Edo, but the governor said his fate would be determined by the members of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Putting their grudges aside, Obaseki in a birthday message to Shaibu, appreciated him for his unwavering support for the last seven years, describing him as a “brother.”

“I congratulate my brother, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon Philip Shaibu on his 54th birthday,” Obaseki wrote.

“I thank him immensely for his support in the course of our drive for the development of our State in the last seven years.

“I also acknowledge the energy and vigour he has brought to bear as this administration embarked on the onerous task of bringing transformational change and development to Edo State.

“Alongside making these contributions to this administration, he has remained an exemplary husband, father and a great family man.

“I celebrate him today and wish him many more years in good health and sound mind.”

Reacting to Obaseki’s message, Nigerians said judging from the praises, Shaibu is fit to become the next governor.

Among the reactions are the following:

@NewsHub2023 wrote, “If you can say such wonderful things about your deputy, it means he is good to succeed you as the governor of the state but unfortunately, the reverse is the case in Nigeria.”

@OBASUYITHEOBAS reacted, “The reverse is not the case because Edo State is made up of 3 senatorial districts and now it’s the turn of the Edo central (Esan) to produce the next Governor of the State that’s all. Mr Governor is a man of all and understands what diversity means.”

“If you are doing this just for optics then it is shameful, but if you really mean it then your (sic) a man,” @Ikepicano submitted.

“Hmmm! Hmmmm! @realOBOZUWA questioned, “But Sir, what’s your take on his Governorship ambition? Will he get your blessings?”

@lugiboss asserted, “Give (him) am ticket. The guy sef don suffer abeg (has suffered enough, please).”

“Give him your support to flag your party’s flag for (the) next election to equate your action with words,” @Mr_francis55 added.

According to @UzowuluBuchi1, “Those are strong words that speak to competence and capacity but again I understand your argument about zoning that makes for equity and stability. May the best man win!”