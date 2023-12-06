Lekki Volleyball Club aims to develop players’ skills, says Ojoboh

The Chairman of the Lekki Volleyball Club, Bome Ojoboh, said the aim of hosting the ongoing Lekki Volleyball Club (LVC) Thunder games, was to develop the skills of players and fostering teamwork.

Ojoboh said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

The tournament served-off Dec. 5 at the Outdoor Volleyball Court of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

In matches played on Wednesday in the Men’s category, Stunners Volleyball Club (VC) lost to Logistics VC 3-1, while Satellite VC defeated Logistics VC 3-1. Satellite VC defeated Festac VC 3-0.

Medilag VC lost to Legacy VC 3-0 also, Festac VC gave Icons FC a run for their money in a 3-2 win, while Legacy VC defeated Stunners VC by a 3-0 defeat.

In the women’s category Satellite VC lost to Legacy VC 0-3. Awesome Spikers VC was crushed 3-0 by Lekki Cruisers VC, while Festival VC beat YabaTech VC by 3-0.

Ojoboh said the Lekki Volleyball Club was born out of the need to grow the sport at the grassroots.

“LVC aims to develop players’ skills, foster teamwork, promote a healthy lifestyle and provide opportunities for higher-level competitions.

“However, we bring a cruise experience and ensure players have the opportunity to enjoy while they play the game,” he said.

On the rating the players so far at the tournament, he said, “We are watching out to see and rate volleyball players at this tournament, looking out for their skills, consistency, decision-making, teamwork, adaptability, attitude and effort.

“Provide constructive feedback and encouragement in a supportive manner from all players.”

He said he was satisfied with the turn out of participating teams: “A satisfied turnout is when a good number of teams or participants register and actively participate in the event, meeting the organisers’ expectations and objectives.

“So, yes we are satisfied with our target and result as this, indeed, was the expectation of the organisers.”

He appealed to potential partners of the third edition of the LVC Thunder Games next year, promising that it would be expected mutually beneficial.

“We have an exciting opportunity for you to be a part of our upcoming volleyball tournament. By sponsoring our event, you’ll gain prominent brand visibility and the chance to connect with a diverse audience,” he said. (NAN)