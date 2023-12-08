Legislative aide calls for sensitisation on social media use

The Senior Legislative Aide to Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives on New Media, Prince Yemi Itodo, has described Nigerian youths as very active social media users, emphasizing on the need to sensitize them on positive social media use.

Itodo made the call at a social media summit, organised by the Social Media Digest on Thursday in Abuja, where he further called for constant social media summits across the country, to educate the youth on the positive use of social media platforms and how to legitimately make earnings from them.

He said, “the idea of being active on social media for the sole aim of insulting elders or being used as cyber terrorists to attack perceived political enemies of one’s principal or Boss, should be discouraged”.

Itodo, while commending the organisers, also called on government at various states to use the opportunity provided by the group, in organizing social media or New Media Summit for their social media influencers and media Aides of public office holders in the State.

Convener of the Summit, Jacob Aôndoaseer Wuese, while addressing the press, said the summit, which was the 4th edition, was organized to project the benefits of social Media to the teaming population of Nigeria and Africa at large.

According to him, “Our mission is to promote impactful use of Social Media handles. We intend to optimally, maximize the very many opportunities in social Media and we have so far, reached out to ten thousand (10,000) participants across the country.

“With the above, I strongly believe that our youths will be better placed to harness the numerous opportunities available to them rather than resorting to social vices that are inimical to the growth and development of any society.

“This programme has particularly targeted the youths who are the vulnerable group regarding social media challenges. To encourage them further, an essay competition has been organised courtesy of my mentor and sponsor of this programme, Chief Sebastine Hon, SAN, FCIArb., DSSRS”.

The event had dignitaries across the country and various fields of endeavors, also rewarded 3 young Nigerians who stood out in the essay writing competition, while recognizing other Nigerians who are leading lights in the usage of social media platforms for personal development and society’s upliftment.

In the essay writing category sponsored by a Nigerian leading legal icon, Chief Sebastine Tartenger Hon (SAN); Master Isah Kamisu Madachi from Bauch State emerged winner with a prize of N250, 000; a 17 year old Olabisi Juwon from Ondo State came second with a prize of N150, 000 while Benue born Olowe Doosur Victoria came third with N100, 000 prize.

The event was attended by representatives of Their Excellencies, Shehu Shema and Samuel Ortom, former Governors of Katsina and Benue States respectfully; Chief Hon (SAN); Keynote Speaker and Zonal Director of NTA, Makurdi Network Center, Mr Pam Dung Nyam; Prince Itodo; Dr Jimmy Ajim; Nollywood stars, Barr. Kenneth Okonkwo, Monalisa Chinda; amongst others.