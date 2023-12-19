Leadway Health, NUPENG partner on health insurance for tanker drivers

By Rosemary Iwunze

Leadway Health, a health management organisation in Nigeria, has entered into partnership with the Petroleum Tankers Drivers (PTD) of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) to introduce a comprehensive health insurance plan for over 5,000 petroleum tanker drivers across Nigeria.

According to Leadway Health, the partnership which was launched in Lagos is aligned with the visionary priorities of the newly elected leaders of the Petroleum Tankers Drivers. These leaders have underscored their commitment to the overall wellbeing of drivers through purposeful schemes, initiatives, and strategic collaborations.

Speaking on the scheme, Dr Tokunbo Alli, the CEO of Leadway Health Limited, said that the comprehensive health insurance package ensures that tanker drivers benefit from uninterrupted healthcare services across a network of over 2,000 hospitals nationwide.

“This comprehensive health insurance coverage gives the enrolled Petroleum Tanker Drivers access to quality healthcare services, preventative care, emergency medical attention, ambulance services, and selected critical illnesses, thereby eliminating the financial burden of out-of-pocket medical expenditure, fostering peace of mind, and guaranteeing timely medical interventions.

“It is our mission as an organisation to provide a comprehensive health insurance cover that prioritises the health and wellbeing of every Nigerian, especially our tanker drivers, who diligently transport petroleum products across the nation, to energise industries and light up homes”.