Leadership Summit: NGO stresses empathy, compassion

Narrative 4 Africa, a social development organization executing several impactful initiatives for youths across various African countries, held its maiden Leadership Summit at the University of Lagos on Saturday, December 2, 2023, to cast searchlights on the importance of empathy and compassion in leadership.

Themed “Leading with Heart: A Leadership Summit on Empathy and Compassion”, It was a convergence of thought leaders, students, youth corps members, and aspiring leaders to explore the role of empathy and compassion in effective leadership, share best practices, and develop the skills necessary to lead with heart. It was a strategic discourse designed to highlight empathy and compassion as essential leadership attributes while juxtaposing these attributes with effective governance, policy implementation, and accountability to engender meaningful change.

Narrative 4’s Director of Africa Operations, Buchi Onyegbule, said: “The ‘Leading with Heart’ Summit is a one-day event aimed at fostering a culture of empathy and compassion in leadership. In today’s rapidly changing world, where more and more, young people are herded towards ideological silos rather than genuine communities where consensus-focused conversations can happen, leaders who lead with empathy and compassion are more likely to create engaged, resilient, and successful teams.

Nigeria, like many nations in the world, also faces a growing number of young people living with isolation and mutual distrust, based on ideologies or identities. Mainstreaming empathy helps to create a humanity-focused base for easier conversations, and for growth and development to happen.”

One of the summit speakers, Angela Ochu-Baiye, the Founder of Jela’s Development Initiatives, stated: “The summit is a transformative experience for leaders from all sectors. By focusing on empathy and compassion, this summit will empower leaders and aspiring leaders to create positive, lasting change in their organizations and communities. Together, we can build a world where empathy and compassion are at the heart of leadership”.

The Regional Manager, Narrative 4 Africa, Joseph Onokpe, remarked: “At Narrative 4, one of our common ethos is that ‘tomorrow’s leaders must learn empathy today’, and we are glad to contribute our quota to raising the next generation of leaders. It’s against this premise that we introduced this first mini-leadership summit”. Other speakers at the event are Olufunmbi Kehinde, Legal Counsel, Lekoil, and Hakeem Onasanya, Head, Startups, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund.

For nearly four years, Narrative 4 Africa has been working in schools and colleges on the African continent, teaching young leaders empathy, facilitating connections with schools, teachers, artists, and educators with their global counterparts, and inspiring work in communities. The Parent organization, Narrative 4 Inc., was birthed over ten years ago in Chicago (now headquartered in New York, USA) with a global mission to improve lives by creating connections and combating isolation through the power of art, education, and action.

In Nigeria, Narrative 4 began operations in July 2020 in Abuja, with a training of teachers and community workers. Since then, it has grown, with a presence in over 300 schools in ten cities in Nigeria, working with over 1000 teachers in their respective schools to deliver empathy-based education to students via story exchanges and curriculum support.