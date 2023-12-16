LEAD-P initiative to reposition civil service — Shettima, Akume, others

Shettima

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Vice President, Kasim Shettima, Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria, George Akume, among other leaders have said the Leadership Enhancement and Development Program” (LEAD-P) initiative by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation is a significant step towards repositioning the country’s civil service.

Speaking at the 2nd Graduation and presentation ceremony, on Friday, in Abuja, Shettima, stressed that the initiative would help address longstanding challenges facing the Nigerian civil service.

Vanguard reports that the LEAD-P initiative is a top talent training course for Civil Servants in Grade Level 10-14. Also, this year, about 106 Civil Servants went through the 8-week long internship in a private sector organization to gain experience in efficient work processes, organizational values, ethics, innovation, and effective management styles.

While calling for more efforts in curbing efficiency and redundancy in the civil service, he emphasized the need to strengthen the capacity of civil servants, as they are essential for implementing government policies efficiently and effectively.

Shettima, represented by the Special Adviser on Economic Affairs in the office of the Vice President, Mr. Tope Fasua, said: “This marks a further turning point in the fortunes of the public service and the civil service in Nigeria and the astute work that has been done that continues to be done in requisitioning the service. I assure you that it’s a new dawn.

“A leader is that visionar and calculated risk taker who takes his people to where they need to be, even if they don’t know that they need to be there. So, the challenges of leadership are changing, becoming more complex and systems of complexity. So, with the rigorous training on leadership that our graduates have gone through over months, or perhaps years of preparation it is my belief that we are unleashing on our public service and our civil service a ready cohort of game changers and change ambassadors.

“The idea behind training a select few is for them to infect in a good way the vast majority with what they have learned and to replicate themselves everywhere. The task will not be easy. The world is watching and your job is cut out for you.

“There is a critical need to reposition public service or civil service and to get us to begin to attain the levels which we have seen in many countries around the world. We have to walk away from a reputation of redundancy and inefficiency.”

On his part, Akume, represented by the permanent secretary, General Services Office, OSGF, Dr. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, while emphasizing the critical role played by Civil Servants in nation building, said: “The LEAD-P program, a vital pillar of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025, is a testament to unwavering commitment towards excellence in governance.

“To the 107 graduates, your journey through this program has been one of intellectual rigor and personal transformation. You have been challenged, stretched, and molded into the leaders our nation needs. Therefore, I charge you to deploy your intellect with conviction, your skills with purpose, and your leadership with integrity.”

Also speaking, the Head of service of the federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, while stressing the need for human capital for nation building, she noted that: “Investing in human knowledge and skills is an urgent necessity for development. This is because people are the main engine for growth and without skills or knowledge and personnel, it’s not possible to achieve the growth, development and advance rates that nations aspire to.”

She said that the choice of focusing on officers on salary grade level 10 to 14, was informed by the need to lay a very strong foundation for the future of the civil service.

She also noted that “one of the cardinal objectives of the leadership enhancement development program is also to change the mindset of officers and increase the self awareness and patterns of behavior so that they can also, in turn, influence the mindset of other officers, making them more capable of leading.”