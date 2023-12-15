Lawan assures on speedy passage of N340bn Zulum’s 2024 Appropriation Bill

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Speaker Borno State House of Assembly (BOSHA), Rt. Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan has said that the legislative Arm under his leadership will carefully study the 2024 Budget amounting to over N340 billion which was presented to the floor of the House by Governor Babagana Zulum in order to have speedy passage for the benefits and development of the people in the state.

Lawan stated this yesterday while briefing Journalists on the steps taken to ensure the budget is passed into law on or before the end of this year.

He said, given the success stories recorded by the State Government in the area of Health, Education, Poverty Alleviation, Youths and Women empowerment, Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement of millions of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs and the relative peace witnessed in 2023 fiscal year under the present administration, the House will continue to collaborate and sustain the cordial working relation between the Executive and the Legislative Arm for the betterment of all citizens across the 27 local government areas in the state.

Already, the Speaker said, immediately after governor Zulum presented the Appropriation Bill 2024 last Monday 12th December, 2023, the House constitutionally sat and deliberated upon the following day, in which the budget passed first and second readings.

Recall that the Appropriation Bill Tagged ‘Budget of Consolidation and Progress’ has a total of N198,293,223,000 allocated for capital expenditure, while N142,326,613,000.00 was allocated for recurrent expenditure.

“We have mandated all the House Committee Chairmen to invite respective representatives of the various ministries to defend their own budgetary allocations for the needful, and I can reassure the Government and the good people of Borno state that the House will leave up to it’s constitutional responsibilities, considering the good intentions of the government, especially what contained in the 2024 budget where massive construction of roads, mega schools, health care facilities, RRR, poverty Alleviation, provision of mass transit and many developmental projects across the state were itemized for implementation”. The Speaker stated.

On the plan by Governor Zulum to close all IDPs camps and relocates them back to their ancestral homes, the Longest Serving Speaker in the history of Nigeria, Rt. Hon. Lawan commended the initiative, even as he hope, his own local government area, Guzamala and Abadam which have remained a ghost town for the past seven years would witness civil authority very soon.

Vanguard