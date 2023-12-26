Late Udo Ekpenyong’s wife, sister die as fire engulfs residence

…As TC chair declares 7days mourning

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

TWO persons, Mrs Elizabeth Udo Ekpenyong, wife of late State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Akwa Ibom and her sister Ms Ofonime Frank have lost their lives in a fire that ravaged their Shelter Afrique residence.

Newsmen gathered Tuesday morning that the sad incident occurred late night of December 24, 2023 being Christmas eve.

The late PDP stakeholder, Obong Udo Ekpenyong who died in January 2021 hails from Ukanafun local government area..

And as at the time of filing this report, the details of the cause of the fire incident that claimed the life of his wife could not be ascertained.

When contacted the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon while confirming the incident said police have commenced investigation into the fire outbreak.

“As we speak investigation has commenced, but we have not confirmed any cause of the fire yet” MacDon simply responded.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, transition committee, Ukanafun Local Government Area, Elder Godwin Ekpe has declared seven days mourning period for all indigenes of the area beginning from Tuesday(today) 26th of December over the incident.

This was contained in a statement signed by

Mr Udeme Idiong Secretary, Transition Committee Ukanafun Local Government and made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo

“Sequel to the tragic fire incident that occurred at the residence of our Late State Party Chairman, Obong Udo Ekpenyong on 24th December 2023 which claimed the lives of his wife, Mrs Elizabeth Udo Ekpenyong and her sister, Ms Ofonime Frank, the Chairman, Transition Committee, Ukanafun LGA, elder Godwin Ekpe JP has declared 7 days mourning period for all indigenes of Ukanafun Local Government from Tuesday 26th of December, 2023 to Monday 1st January, 2024.

“He has also in collaboration with the Stakeholders of the Local Government and approval of the State Government approved a withdrawal of Ukanafun’s contingent and performance in the ongoing Christmas unplugged activity earlier scheduled to hold on the 28th of December, 2023.

“While sympathizing with the family of the deceased, we pray for the repose of the departed souls”