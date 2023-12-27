Late A-Ibom PDP chair’s widow, sister die in fire disaster

By Chioma Onuegbu & By Bashir Bello

Mrs Elizabeth Udo Ekpenyong, wife of the late state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Akwa Ibom and her sister, Ms Ofonime Frank, reportedly lost their lives in a fire that ravaged their Shelter Afrique residence.

It was gathered, yesterday, that the sad incident occurred on Christmas. Details of the cause of the fire incident could not be ascertained at press time.

Contacted the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon, while confirming the incident said police have commenced investigation into the fire outbreak.

“As we speak, investigation has commenced, but we have not confirmed any cause of the fire yet,” MacDon said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of, the transition committee, Ukanafun Local Government Area, Elder Godwin Ekpe has declared seven days of mourning.

A statement by the Secretary, Mr Udeme Idiong, in Uyo, yesterday, read: “Sequel to the tragic fire incident that occurred at the residence of our late state party chairman, Obong Udo Ekpenyong on December 24, 2023, which claimed the lives of his wife, Mrs Elizabeth Udo Ekpenyong and her sister, Ms Ofonime Frank, the Chairman, Transition Committee, Ukanafun LGA, Elder Godwin Ekpe has declared seven days mourning period from Tuesday, December 26, 2023 to Monday, January 1, 2024.”