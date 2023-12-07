LASU hosts third edition of UNGA Simulation

By Efe Onodjae

The Head of the Department of History and International Studies at Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Prof. Adewunmi Falode, stated that the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) simulation event introduced by the department aims to produce talented and young diplomats with requisite skills.

He mentioned that this year’s event specifically targeted young diplomats, exposing them with the same intensity that nations put into diplomacy during the UNGA. The disclosure was made yesterday as over 400 first-year students gathered for a UNGA simulation event, making presentations on the countries they represented.

According to Prof. Falode, “This program will inform the government that there are young Nigerians genuinely interested in foreign policy-related issues. There are conflicts predating Nigeria’s existence and conflicts that were here before I became a lecturer.”

He emphasized that properly groomed and tutored young minds can provide essential solutions to long-running world conflicts if given the proper guidance and attention.

Prof. Falode highlighted that LASU is the first university in Nigeria to conduct such a simulation independently, clarifying that it’s a departmental program originating from a need to move beyond theoretical teachings.

He explained, “When we started this program, students assumed the role of the countries they represent, no longer Nigerians within Nigeria but within the confines of the United Nations building or the organization.”

Through this simulation training, he noted that those aspiring to become diplomats and ambassadors in the future can effectively represent the country on international platforms.

Associate Prof. Olawale Lawal, the chief host and coordinator of the LASU-UNGA Simulation program, stressed that international relations and diplomacy cannot end in the classroom. He emphasized the importance of universities introducing students to the practical aspects of diplomacy.

“We have seen globally where all nations practice diplomacy, inside the UNGA. Conducting a UNGA simulation addresses a gap for our students. This is the third in a series; we did one around 2018 with our Master students, experimented with that, had another two years with our undergraduate students, and are having this today.”