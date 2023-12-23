LASTMA deploys more personnel, equipment across Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said it had deployed more personnel, patrol vehicles, and tow vehicles to strategic locations across the state to ensure an unimpeded flow of traffic.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Saturday.

Bakare said that the agency was dedicated to ensuring the free flow of traffic and prompt response to any infraction that could by any means extend the journey time of motorists.

He admonished the motoring public to make use of the State Emergency toll-free numbers ‘112 and 767’ or call any of the LASTMA hotlines (08100565860, 08129928503, and 08129928515) for prompt intervention in case of any road emergencies across the state.

Bakare warned motorists against the non-use of seatbelts, overloading, speeding, using phones while driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as contained in the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018. (NAN).