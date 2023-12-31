LASTMA arrests truck driver involved in fatal accident in Lagos

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Sunday arrested a driver of a fully loaded containerised truck after crushing a motor boy to death by MTN inward Sunrise along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the fully loaded containerised truck (T_1360LA) unintentionally crushed a motor boy who was sleeping beneath the truck while trying to move along with other loaded trucks toward Tin Can Port Gate, Apapa.

Following the incident and the motor boy’s confirmation of death at a nearby hospital, the truck driver attempted to flee but was promptly apprehended by LASTMA officials, led by Traffic Officer Adams Lateef ‘Zebra’ (Zone 13) Apapa.

As per the press release, the truck driver was later handed over by LASTMA officials to policemen from the Trinity Police Division area of Apapa for further investigation.

“The General Manager of LASTMA Mr. Bakare Oki appealed to drivers to always ensure they always check round their trucks to ascertain nothing was found under before embarking on any movement.

“While sympathizing with the family of the deceased, Mr. Bakare Oki however sent his condolences”.