Lassa Fever outbreak: NCDC strengthens response, preparedness efforts in Bauchi

By Chioma Obinna

To prevent potential surge in Lassa Fever cases, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, NCDC has intensified efforts to ensure effective response to the outbreak and preparedness .

To this end, the DirectorGeneral of the NCDC, Dr. IfedayoAdetifa, embarked on a significant visit to Bauchi State where consistent outbreak of the disease has been recorded since 2022.

The NCDC said the visit was aimed at fortifying the state’sresponse to the outbreak and ensuring effective preparedness.

According to the Centre, since 2022, Bauchi has consistently ranked among the top three states reporting the highest number of Lassa Fever cases. In 2023 alone, Bauchi recorded 945 suspected cases, with 160confirmed cases and 33 confirmed deaths.

They maintained that the urgency of the situation prompted Adetifa’shigh-level courtesy visit to key healthcare institutions in the state.

Adetifa commenced his visit by meeting with the senior officers at Bauchi State Ministryof Health, the coordinating body for the state’s response. The Abubakar Tafawa BalewaUniversity Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), housing the Lassa Fever treatment and diagnosticcentres, was a pivotal stop in the advocacy for heightened preparedness.

In attendance were the Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Healthcare DevelopmentAgency, Dr Rilwan Muhammad, Director of Public Health Dr Abdullahi Dan’Asaba, Dr GandiYiga (State Epidemiologist). During discussions at the state ministry, he expressedgratitude for the warm welcome and commended Bauchi’s past efforts in managing Lassa Feveroutbreaks. Adetifa also highlighted the state’s response to Diphtheria but underscored the pressingneed to intensify efforts against the Lassa Fever surge.

Adetifa assured continued NCDC support, promising to address the identified challenges as resources permit. He advised the state team to implement a comprehensive monitoring and evaluation system to enhance the management of laboratory consumables.

During the visit to ATBUTH, Adetifa met with the Chief Medical Director Prof. Yusuf B. Jibrin who took him on tour of the hospital public health laboratory. Adetifa expressed his admiration for its state-of-the-art genomic sequencing capacity. He lauded ATBUTH’s efforts in controlling public health outbreaks and expressed enthusiasm for future collaborations.

The visit underscores NCDC’s commitment to supporting states in responding to outbreaks andthe shared goal of achieving a single-digit Lassa Fever prevalence. Adetifa was optimistic about the fruitful collaborations ahead, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in tackling public health challenges.

In his response, the Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Rilwan Muhammad appreciated the collaborative spirit embodied by Dr. Adetifa’s visit. He acknowledged the NCDC’s continued support in disease prevention, detection, and response.

Muhammad also outlined urgent challenges, including the need for ongoing provision of laboratory diagnostics and consumables.