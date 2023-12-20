Lasaco Assurance gives attention to youth development, sports

-…Sponsors street soccer, schools debate in Lagos Central senatorial district.

Lasaco Assurance Plc, a prominent player in the Nigerian insurance sector, has continued to demonstrate commitment to the well-being and development of the Nigerian youths in a concerted effort to prepare them well for the challenges of leading the country in future.

The company recently splashed the youth of Lagos Central senatorial district with by a series of developmental initiatives, including sponsorship of football competition, encouragement of debate and other intellectual activities among students and sensitization activities of medical outreaches.

Guided by its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, the company collaborated with the Lagos State Football Association to sponsor the Lagos State Street Soccer Championship at the Obele Oniwala Mini-Stadium, Surulere where talents were discovered, as well as the third edition of the Lagos Island Inter-Public Schools Football.

It also sponsored the Schools Debate Championship among secondary school students in Lagos Island, a significant undertaking aimed at uplifting the community through the power of intellectual development.

The programs, which took place at the popular Onikan Stadium, Lagos, were very colorful as the young lads displayed their talents to the delight of the guests and fans. The programs ended up standing as a testament to Lasaco’s unwavering dedication to community development.

Lasaco’s support for these programs is a vital component of its mission to provide opportunities for personal growth and skill development among the local youths. This year’s competition witnessed the participation of an impressive 82 public primary and secondary schools, highlighting the expansive reach and impact of the company’s CSR efforts.

Managing Director of the company, Razzaq Abiodun, used the opportunity to admonish the youths to always direct their energies towards making positive contributions to the society to make the country benefit from them.

He advised them to always shun violence, drug abuse and other social vices so as to make them useful to the society, saying violence kills and drug makes people useless

The company used the programs to demonstrate its commitment to the development of the young ones by generously rewarding them with branded t-shirts, jerseys and a plethora of other gifts.