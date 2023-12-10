Land scam, cybercrime major challenges in South East – EFCC

By Dennis Agbo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has revealed that land scams and cybercrimes are the two most prominent matters the commission is battling within the southeast geopolitical zone.

The commission said that the land scam is worse in Enugu state where it disclosed that most of the matters it treats are issues of land grabbing and scams in selling and resell of lands in the state.

The Assistance Commander of EFCC in the southeast, Aluyu Nuhu Naibi made the revelation while speaking with newsmen shortly after the command and other anti-corruption organizations did a sensitization Road Walk in commemoration of the 2023 International Anti-Corruption Day, in Enugu.

Naibi said, “Our major challenge here is land scam, a lot of people here are using the issue of land to defraud a lot of people, particularly in Enugu state. That is where our focus is basically situated. Second after that is the issue of cybercrime.

“In order to mitigate it, we need to have traditional, religious institutions and government at all levels to come together to let people know the effects and impact of these menace because they are effecting every aspect of our society. It doesn’t stop at government or an individual, they effect everyone and every aspect of the society and together we need to come and talk about it.

“Today is a milestone for us because it’s 20 years today as we review the challenges and the way forward for the impact of corruption. We’ve made some achievements to eliminate corruption but there are still challenges and we keep on going forward.

“With the coming of the new chairman of the EFCC, his policy attention is to keep engaging the youths especially in the tertiary institutions so that we get them aware to understand the effect and impact of corruption. We’ll sensitizes them at that level so that by the time they are in the society we’ll have already made goods for Nigeria.”

Earlier while reading the address of the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, he said that chairman has vowed to tackle looters of public funds, drainers of resources and other corrupt elements in Nigeria in order to make room for growth and development across the country.

Olukoyede pointed out that the EFCC under his watch would not allow resources meant for economic growth and greater good of Nigerians to be cornered by looters and that every stolen fund would be recovered to develop social systems in the country.

“We are going to give sleepless nights to those stealing our money. We are going to remove opportunities for corruption. We are going to plug the loopholes. We are in the era of a new budget. We have sent words to all the gate- keepers of our finances in Nigeria that we are going to work with them. Every money that is released, we are going to track them”, he said.

He decried the hurtful effects of corruption on Nigerians, promising that the anti-corruption mandate of the EFCC is being refocused to stimulate growth and development in all the sectors of the economy.

“We are refocusing the anti-corruption mandate of the EFCC. We will fight corruption to stimulate growth and development and remove all the threats to the progress of the nation. We are tired of corruption in Nigeria. Our youths must have job opportunities”, he said