Lalong to quit Tinubu’s cabinet soon, sets to join Senate

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

BARRING any last minute change, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong, will soon resign his appointment as a Minister to go to the Senate.

Recall that on November 7, the Court of Appeal in Abuja affirmed the judgment of the tribunal that recently sacked the elected members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Plateau State and Lalong was declared the winner of Plateau South Senatorial election that held in February 25, 2023.

The Minister fortnight ago was issued with the Certificate of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, after the appeal court judgment.

Sources close to the Minister, who was the immediate former governor of Plateau State and Director-General of the Tinubu Presidential Council, told Vanguard that he (Lalong) would soon resign to go to the Senate.

According to the source, “The Minister will very soon join the Senate. He will go there to ensure that President Bola Tinubu succeeds. The Senate is where the elders are and he wants to join them.

“A new younger person will be appointed by Mr. President as the Minister representing Plateau State to replace His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment as soon as he resigns.

“You know the role played by the Minister during the campaigns, he believes in Asiwaju and ready to contribute to ensure that the government succeeds.”

