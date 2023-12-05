Lagos will soon decide on teachers’ retirement age-Commissioner

….Hosts National Council on Education meeting

By Adesina Wahab

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in Lagos State, Hon. Jamiu Alli-Balogun, has said the state government will soon take a decision on what the retirement age of teachers in its employ will be.

However, that will be after due consultation with all stakeholders concerned.

He stated this in Ikeja on Tuesday while briefing the press on the preparations of the state to host the 67th National Council on Education, NCE, Meeting.

Alli-Balogun, who was answering questions as part of the event, said the state government would never toy with the welfare of its teachers, but that things must be put in proper perspective.

Lagos is among the states yet to approve 65 years retirement age or 40 years of service for its teachers in accordance with the welfare scheme approved for teachers by the Muhammadu Buhari administration in 2020.

The commissioner also said technical and vocational education would be the focal point of the ministry.

“TVE is my mindset. We will leverage on that for the next four years. Vocational and skill centres will be scaled up and more technical and vocational colleges will be established. We want our youths to be fully prepared for the future. Also, in that respect, more computers will be provided in our schools. You can even teach Yoruba Language with the help of computer.

“On the step being taken to stem drug abuse and cultism, whenever I visit any school, I take the message to them. Drug abuse and cultism are interwoven. As a first step, all ghettoes near our schools are being demolished. This will help us get rid of marketers and seller of those illicit drugs.

“We are also considering a law that will prohibit the setting up of drinking joints near our schools. That is a matter of law that we are going to work on,” he said.

On the proposal by some examinations bodies that computer-based test would be employed regarding some subjects, Alli-Balogun noted that for such to work effectively, a lot of planning would have to be done and many things taken into consideration.

He promised a great time for those coming for the NCE meeting.