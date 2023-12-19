Lagos red rail system: Sanwo-Olu, AbdulRasak inaugurate Ikeja Overpass Bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Kwara State counterpart, AbdulRahman AbdulRasak, on Tuesday, inaugurated the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, LRMT, Red–Line, Ikeja Overpass Bridge for public use to admiration of residents.

This came as Governor Sanwo-Olu, disclosed that plans have been concluded to begin a test runing of the Red-Line rail system in February, 2024 as completion work hit 96 per cent.

The Ikeja Overpass Bridge is a T-Bridge with a total length of 620 metres.

The long awaited inauguration of the bridge, is one of the five overpass bridges ceded to Lagos State for construction on the over the Red Line corridor where the Nigeria Railway Corporation and Red Line will share tracks.

AbdulRasak, who is also the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, was the special guest of honour at the event.

Speaking during the official commissioning of the Red Line Ikeja Overpass Bridge in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu, said that the overpass bridge, which is the fourth to be commissioned, is about the government’s “commitment to the safety of our people by developing a permanent solution to the recurring fatal vehicle/train accidents collisions at railway crossings.”

Sanwo-Olu, reiterated that his administration remained committed to “A transport system that is safe, sustainable, integrated, seamless and with the potential to drive the socio-economic growth and development of the state and indeed Nigeria.”

The governor, affirmed that the current administration in Lagos State is “committed to the goal of achieving a zero-carbon state, with the expectation of becoming an emission-neutral city by 2050.

“We are piloting the use of buses powered by Compressed Natural Gas,CNG, on defined corridors.

“The government is moving to the pilot phase in 2024 with the deployment of 50 buses.

“We have only recently concluded the proof-of-concept phase in the deployment of electric vehicle buses to test their suitability for our environment.

“The completion and formal commissioning of this safety infrastructure is a precursor to the commencement of passenger operations of the Red Line, which will be commissioned by our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the first quarter of next year.

“In the last four-and-a-half years of our administration, we have prioritized the implementation of our integrated transportation system under the traffic management and transportation pillar of the THEMES+ agenda.

“As a result, we have delivered life-enhancing transport infrastructures, which are making life easier for the average Lagosian.”

He noted that the “LRMT Red Line rail system, the first phase of which we project will move more than 500,000 passengers daily, stretches over a distance of 27 kilometres from Agbado to Oyingbo, with eight stations at Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba and terminates at Oyingbo.

“We will continue to work with the private sector on these initiatives for us to achieve seamless integrated transport system befitting the economic nerve centre of Nigeria and 5th largest economy in Africa,” he added.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu, last month assured residents while performing official commissioning of the Oyingbo Overpass Bridge that the Ikeja Overpass Bridge would be commissioned before Christmas.

AbdulRasak commended Sanwo-Olu for the laudable project, saying, “development is not a destination but a journey.”

He urged residents to own and protect the facility against vandalism, saying ” it’s for your own good.”

Commissioner warns traders, Okada to stay off bridge

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said, “Today’s occasion marks a significant milestone in this journey. The Ikeja Overpass Bridge, among the infrastructure projects apportioned to Lagos State by the Federal Ministry of Transportation, underscores our commitment to enhancing vehicular traffic circulation in and out of the State Capital.

“We call upon motorists and commuters to embrace this vision by strictly adhering to traffic rules and regulations.

“Moreover, we implore the business community in this vicinity to take ownership of this project, understanding its pivotal role in shaping the future of transportation in Lagos.

“It is imperative to emphasize that activities such as hawking or selling on the bridge will not be tolerated, and the prohibition of commercial motorcycles on the bridge is strictly enforced.’

Also, Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, Abimbola Akinajo, commended Sanwo-Olu for laying the LRMT Red Line, adding: “One of the highly essential components of the Red Line was the construction of five overpass bridges to separate vehicular and pedestrian traffic from train traffic.

The overpass bridges were built to separate vehicular/pedestrian traffic from train traffic around Ikeja and environs.

LAMATA boss said: “The Ikeja Overpass is another bridge to be commissioned within the last two months after Yaba, Oyingbo.

“The opening of the Ikeja Overpass Bridge will drastically reduce congestion on Obafemi Awolowo Way and the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and old Lagos Abeokuta Motorway,” Akinajo stated.

She said that the 10 level crossings were identified along the LRMT Red Line rail corridor, over which overpass bridges should be built, adding that five were allocated to the Lagos State government and five others to the Federal Ministry of Transport.

According to Akinajo, the bridges are an “essential part of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line rail project to ensure the safety of the people of Lagos. The LRMT Red Line Ikeja Overpass Bridge has a total length of 620 meters.”

She informed that the infrastructure to support the “operation of the 27-kilometre stretch representing the first phase LRMT Red Line rail, which is a 37-kilometre rail road, are already in place with stations and rail platforms built at Oyingbo, Yaba, Mushin, Oshodi, Ikeja, Agege and Iju. By and large, the system is ready for test operation.”

Akinajo said that the Red Line, when opened for passenger operations, will tremendously improve the state GDP, adding that “The entire 37-kilometre Red line is expected to move more than one million passengers daily when fully operational.”

This train line, according to her, will reduce congestion, emission and facilitate easy movement for commuters and goods.

Residents who thronged the venue commended the governor for the facility saying it would bringvalot of relief.