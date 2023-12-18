Lagos pensioners seek forensic probe of CPS implementation, lament unpaid benefits

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

By Victor AhiumaYoung

Pensioners in Lagos State has called for a forensic investigation into the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, in the state.

This came as they decried unpaid backlogs of bonds from 2020 till date.

Chairman of the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Contributory Pension Scheme, arm, Omisande Michael, made the demands in a message at the last quarterly prayer retreat for 2023.

He noted that the year 2023 had been a turbulent year for pensioners and retirees as many lives were lost, many bedridden, many suffered neglect and suffered accommodation challenses.

He said “We give glory to the Almighty God who is the sustainance of life. He has been merciful to the NUP-CPS in Lagos State from creation.

“We are so grateful to Governor Babalide Sanwo-Olu who has been a listening governor to our plight. We appreciate the indefatigable Commissioner for the establishment and training, Ayantayo Afolabi, who is being passionate about the Pensioners matter. You shall continue to soar higher.

“We are grateful to our members of the State House of Assembly for being supportive to our plight. The good lord shall continue to protect and guide you in your efforts to move Lagos State forward.”

However, he noted that the challenges facing pensioners were enormous and reiterated the demand for “immediate payment of the outstanding backlogs of bonds from 2020 till date, declaration of a state of emergency on pension matters in the state, and a committee to be set up to review the implementation of the CPS to cater to all the inadequacies, setting up of committee to carry out a forensic investigation into implementation of the CPS in Lagos State and full implementation of the findings and recommendations of the report.

They demanded also that the “Office of Special Adviser be created for pensions matters, constitution of the governing board to regulate the activities of the LASPEC as contained in the act setting it up and giving pensioners priority in the welfare package such as in health, transportation and palliatives.”

He added that “It’s worthy to know that the cost of drugs has astronomically increased in the State. We therefore pray to the Almighty God to intervene in our case in Lagos State.”