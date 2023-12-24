Lagos NURTW Chairmanship: We won’t condone further marginalisation, Awori warn

The Awori people in Lagos State have warned individuals scheming to assume the chairmanship of the National Union Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Lagos Chapter, with underhand tactics to desist, saying the union’s Constitution has made provisions for unforeseen situations.

They stated that, according to the Constitution, when a chairmanship position needs to be filled in the case of emergencies, it is either the Deputy Chairman steps up or the Chairman uses his prerogative to choose his successor.

A statement by the Chairman, Arapapo Olori Odo Aworiland, Mr Ganiu Akinwande, said the Chairmanship of the NURTW is the only leadership position occupied by the Awori in Lagos, adding that it would not condone further marginalisation by vacating the NURTW Chairmanship seat.

The statement reads in part: “The possibility of Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, taking up a leadership position at the National body has seemingly brought about a crack in the leadership structure in Lagos NURTW and this is being spearheaded by the incumbent treasurer, Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle aka Sego who has begun putting himself forward for the number one leadership seat in Lagos.

In a situation like this, the constitution of the union is explicitly clear on what needs to be done to fill the chairmanship seat. It’s for the Deputy chairman to step up or the chairman to use his prerogative.

“We’ve observed with keen interest how Awori was deliberately excluded from the sensitive political positions in the state. Who gets unfairly marginalised in their own state? Of the 57 LGA and LCDA chairmen in Lagos, only a handful are Aworis. Ditto for the commissioners and other appointees holding key positions. This is another reason why we won’t fold our arms to allow our rights to be trampled upon.”

“The chairmanship seat of the NURTW position is the only leadership position given to Awori, and it will be a slap to our face and our ancestors if we allow it to be taken from us with sheer mischief-making and grandstanding.

“Also on the matter of the stance mischievously attributed to the respected Monarch, HRM Oba Saheed Elegushi, a revered Awori monarch whom we all hold in the highest esteem. Over the years, he has proven his worth as a man of integrity, honour and valor who wouldn’t comment against the wishes of his people. We don’t believe the comment attributed to him on this matter as we believe that we have his backing in, advancing our fair cause.