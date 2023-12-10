Lagos laws ‘ll be enforced to aid economic activities, protect investments – AG, Pedro

By Henry Ojelu

Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro, SAN, has reiterated that all laws of the state will henceforth be effectively enforced to encourage economic activities and protect investments in the state.

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists at the weekend, Pedro stated that one of the key focuses of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration is to evolve a justice system where laws are not just enforced but voluntarily obeyed by residents to drive economic activities and safeguard all investments in the state.

”The justice sector transcends other sectors of government. Everything we have to do has to be done in accordance with the rule of law. Whether it is about the environment or physical planning, etc, every sector has an element of law and it is only when we have a lawful society where the law is enforced and complied with so that the state can be safe. We already have the commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu that the laws of the state will be enforced.

“We are working to ensure that Lagos continues to be a safe environment for investment. Early next year, we are organizing a public sector summit and participants will include lawyers, judges, and other stakeholders. The private sector will also be involved. The idea is to evolve a justice system with an effective and efficient administration of justice to drive economic activities in the state. This is to ensure that investments are not only protected but enhanced so that more local and local investments will continue to flow into the state.

“We are working with the state judiciary to ensure that there is rapid development in the justice system. Our Law Reform Commission is already working towards reviewing some of the obsolete laws in the state. Through the state House of Assembly, we will be getting that down pretty soon. The focus of Governor Sanwo-Olu is to use the justice system to drive economic activities and investments in Lagos. We already have the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, ACJL, we have reviewed our civil procedure laws and so many others.

“The most important thing is that we see the justice system as a catalyst for economic development. It is only when cases are resolved quickly in our courts that people including investors will have confidence in the system. Our aim is to be able to dispose of cases within a maximum period of 24 months including three months required for judgment writing of all civil matters in Lagos state. The era of matters staying in court for 5, 10 years and above will soon be over. With the cooperation of the state Assembly, some of these proposed amendments will soon be carried out. We are also going to be engaging with critical stakeholders like the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, to also have their inputs on the proposed reviews of relevant laws.

“The issue of landlord and tenants will also be given adequate attention so ensure that such matters in court do not last more than 60 days in our court. We are working towards ensuring that appeals on such matters do not deprive house owners from getting arrears of rent from their property. I can also assure you that the state laws will be enforced now so as to encourage economic activities and protect investments. It is when the law is properly enforced that development can come,”

On the ongoing rebuilding of some court facilities destroyed during the EndSARS protest, Pedro said: “I can assure that the Rebuild Lagos Project Team which is responsible for the rebuilding of some of the destroyed court facilities are doing everything they can to deliver the project as scheduled. A good number of people have contributed to the project. Before the end of year, we are going to carry out an inspection of how far they have gone. It is a huge project but we are optimistic that all things being equal, we deliver on the project by May next year. “

On the issue of welfare of state counsels in the state, the AG said: “The welfare of staff of the ministry is a top priority to me. I rose through the ranks to get to where I am today and I know the challenges of the work. Because we are confronting the best in private legal practice, we cannot afford not to measure up to the standard of our colleagues in private practice. It is when lawyers in the ministry are up to par with their colleagues in the private sector that judges will have a balanced view of cases before them. So be rest assured that we are doing everything we can to improve the welfare and continuous training of our lawyers.”

Also speaking on the recent demolition of some buildings in the state, Mr Pedro stated: “I am going to talk generally. What does it really take for a citizen to comply with the law? You are aware of the law and you choose to breach the law; when the long arm of the law is at work, you begin to cry foul. The media must begin to enlighten and educate members of the public on the need to obey laws. Nobody is happy when houses are being demolished but unfortunately, in law, they are illegal developments.

“The first point we must harp on is that there must be voluntary compliance with the law. I can tell you from my own personal experience that any building that is brought down, there would have been a contravention notice served six months earlier hoping that the defaulter would stop. Somebody commences construction of a building, at the foundation level, officials ask for building approval and there is none; they serve contravention notice and it is ignored. The person goes to the first floor and notice is served, at the third floor, a stop work notice is also served but he continues. When the law is now applied to bring down the house, he begins to appeal to sentiment. We must begin to advise residents to obey the law as regards building in the right places and getting the appropriate approvals.”

Speaking on age long clamour for a special status for Lagos state, Pedro said: “Lagos is a State like a country without borders or VISA restrictions. It is actually the laudable developments happening in the state that is attracting people from other states. Nobody can stop Nigerians from coming into Lagos. What this means is that the infrastructures and facilities that we have, will continue to be overstretched.

“Everybody recognizes that Lagos is a melting point and economic nerve centre of the country where we have the largest population and employment. This has been contributed by people from different parts of the nation. That is why when people start clamoring for special status for Lagos, there is indeed a great justification for it because this is a state that people from all parts of the country troop into every day. Because of that, the existing facilities will continue to expand and areas that have not been developed will be developed. Lagos has a huge Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, but there is also a corresponding obligation to the people of Lagos state. This is enormous and the resources that we currently have are grossly inadequate to do all that the state government would like to do. “