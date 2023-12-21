Lagos hosts maiden edition of Lagos Street Art Festival

…promises 5-day fusion of urban art, creativity

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

Lagos State, in line with its status as the art, culture and entertainment hub of Nigeria, is set to kick-start 2024 by hosting the maiden edition of the Lagos Street Art Festival.

The five-day event, set for the first quarter of 2024, will witness a vibrant celebration of urban art, creativity and community, bringing together artists, enthusiasts and the public to celebrate the dynamic intersection of street art, urban culture and creative expression.

Osadolor “Osa Seven” Okunkpolor, Executive Creative Director for the festival, said the organisers, Inscribe Art, a trailblazing creative collective and public art company, is thrilled to bring the first ever Lagos Street Art Festival to life.

According to Okunkpolo, this event is not just about celebrating art, it’s a platform for boosting tourism, creating opportunities for artists, fostering education, capacity building and engaging the youth.

He said the festival promises an immersive experience transcending conventional art festivals. A five-day experiential festival is expected to merge street art with pop culture, showcasing the talents of local and international artists through large-scale murals, installations and interactive exhibits, which will transform the city into an open-air art gallery.

A work-in-progress photo of the graffiti mural at the famous Ozumba Mbadiwe Street in Lagos.

According to Okunkpolo, renowned artists and industry experts will conduct masterclasses, providing aspiring talents with invaluable insights and skills to further elevate their craft:

“A vibrant street art event will bring together artists for live demonstrations, collaborative projects and the creation of temporary art installations that capture the spirit of Lagos. Embracing the diverse facets of urban culture, the festival will feature music performances, skating ramps, streetwear, street art culture, street food, exhibitions and more, creating an immersive experience for attendees.”

Idris Aregbe, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, said the festival is a strategic avenue for boosting tourism and fostering youth development through the creative arts: “The festival aligns seamlessly with the governor’s vision to contribute to Nigeria’s creative economy and position Lagos as a cultural hub.

“I am thrilled to witness this synergy of art, tourism, and youth empowerment at this groundbreaking event, creating an opportunity to put Lagos on the global street festivals map,” Aregbe said, pointing out that the Lagos Street Art Festival is not just an event, but also a cultural movement that aims to leave an indelible mark on the heart of Lagos.

A distinguished Creative Council comprising experts from the arts and creative industries will guide the design and overall experience of the festival. Their expertise ensures that the festival will be a unique and enriching experience for attendees.

The Lagos Street Art Festival is made possible through the collaborative efforts of Inscribe Art and the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture. This partnership underscores the commitment to promoting arts, culture and tourism in the state.

Inscribe Art invites forward-thinking brands to join hands in making history at the Lagos Street Art Festival. This is an unprecedented opportunity to align with creativity, culture, and community on a grand scale and redefine standards in the mural art space.

Notable among its projects is a series of graffiti murals situated at Law School Bus Stop, Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, Lagos that narrate Lagos stories and the city’s resourcefulness to a global audience.

Additionally, Inscribe Art has spearheaded prominent projects, including Basketball court murals across Nnamdi Kanu Park, Victoria Garden City, and the Adidas Store in Victoria Island. They have also collaborated on murals with brands such as GT Bank, RedBull, Hennessy, Apple Music, amongst others.

