Lagos govt dissociates self from demolition of POWA complex

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has distanced itself from the controversial demolition of Police Officers’ Wives Association, POWA, Shopping Complex, at Computer Village, Ikeja.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement on Sunday, made the clarification.

The statement reads in part: “Lagos State Government has nothing to do with the demolition at Computer Village in Ikeja.

“The structure is owned by the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), which ordered its demolition.

“Those circulating the fake news that Lagos State Government is demolishing Computer Village are opportunistic ethnic chauvinists who will always relish in vacuous propaganda that can fuel their fiendish mission; they will always fail in dividing Lagosians.”

Recall that The Nigeria Police Force, NPF, had earlier said the planned demolition and reconstruction of POWA Shopping Complex, Ikeja, Lagos, was in good faith and for the interest of all concerned.

The Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, gave the clarification on Saturday night in a statement.

Vanguard News