Lagos Demolitions: Traders offered land for int’l market in Anambra community

By Dickson Omobola

Prime Minister of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), Dr. John Metchie, has revealed that a huge stretch of land is available in Umueri community, Anambra East Local Government, for Igbo traders and other businesses to build an international market of global standard.

Metchie who is also the President-General of Umueri General Assembly, stated this while reacting to the ongoing demolitions of structures in some parts of Lagos State which has affected many traders from South East.

The demolition which has so far affected areas like Lekki, Alaba Market, Ajao Estate, Abule Egba, Ladipo Market and others, has raised serious controversy with Ohaneze Ndigbo and other socio-economic groups calling for human-faced approach in view of the harsh effect it is having on traders and other businesses of people of South East living in the state.

But the Lagos State government, through the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources in the state, Tokunbo Wahab, has said that the demolitions are targeting only illegal structures built without approvals, adding that the move was aimed at restoring sanity.

in a statement Friday, which he personally signed, Metchie who is also the African Director, International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), said it was difficult at the moment to determine whether or not the demolitions were deliberately targeted at Igbo traders as some of the victims claimed, in view of the state government’s position only illegal structures are being affected.

Metchie said the only available and long-term solution to the recurrent ugly occurrence of demolitions in Lagos, is for Igbo traders and those engaged in other businesses, to take advantage of the situation and start investing at home, adding that Umueri, which he said already has an international cargo and passenger airport, provides the best destination for investment.

His words: “What is happening in Lagos, in terms of demolition of properties belonging to, or housing businesses, owned mainly by Igbo traders is very unfortunate and worrisome.

“But when you look at it from the claims and counter-claims, you would see that it is difficult at this point to draw conclusion. This is because, while the affected traders say that the demolition was deliberately targeted at them and their businesses because they are Igbo, the state government is brandishing documents, claiming that only illegally built structures were being removed, in order to restore sanity.

“Therefore, the only window we have at the moment is to advice the state government to trade with caution in carrying out the exercise. This is because it is wrong to bring down the means of livelihood of people without providing them alternatives.

“Again, whether the structures were built illegally or not, it is still officials of government that signed the allocations, maybe after collecting underhand inducements.

“To that effect, Lagos, as a responsible government, should consider paying compensations to the affected traders and other businesses, to reduce the hardship caused by the demolitions.”

He said that the long term and permanent solution to the issue is, looking back home.

“This is therefore a call to Igbo traders and other businesses in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria and the world to look back and think home.

“No matter what you have abroad, you are still a stranger there. While we believe and propagate one united Nigeria, it is good to invest at home or close to home. In Umueri, we have large expanse of land that can accommodate an international market. Already Umueri boasts of an International Cargo and Passenger airport. Our roads are good. We have social amenities including a General Hospital with standard facilities, among others.

“This large of expanse of land is available for businessmen and women from the entire five south east states and other parts of Nigeria to build an international market of global standard and our people are ready to go.

“In addition, with the developmental strides of our Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, which is transforming every part of Anambra State with unprecedented speed, Anambra State and especially Umueri, is the best destination for those looking for where to reap hugely on their investments,” Chief Metchie stated.