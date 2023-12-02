Lagos CPS Akosile, Moyosoreoluwa, Mairo-Ese, others to headline iSpeak conference

Lagos Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, Eleso Moyosoreoluwa, Ayo Mairo-Ese, Oscar Oyinsan, Others to Headline iSpeak Conference 2023.

The iSpeak Nigeria, a leading community for media enthusiasts and professionals, is set to host a stellar lineup of esteemed speakers for the 2023 edition of its annual conference-tagged iSpeak conference.

Scheduled to take place on 16th December at Charis Event Center in Ikeja Lagos, the 5th edition of the conference promises to be an engaging and insightful event.

The Convener Eleso Moyosoreoluwa alongside renowned media personalities and thought leaders such as Ayo Mairo-Ese, and Oscar Oyinsan are set to headline the conference with the theme, Access: Unlocking Opportunities and Breaking Boundaries in Media.

Also speaking at the event is Lagos Chief Press Secretary, Mr.Gboyega Akosile who is an experienced Chief Executive Officer with a demonstrated history of working in the media and communication industry.

With their diverse expertise and wealth of experience in the media industry, the speakers are poised to deliver compelling talks and share invaluable insights into the rapidly evolving landscape of media and communication.

Ayo Mairo-Ese, a seasoned journalist will deliver the first keynote address on emerging as a voice of influence in the media industry. Ayo is set to impact knowledge garnered from years of experience in the industry, offering practical advice to aspiring media professionals and practitioners.

Likewise, Oscar Oyinsan a multiple award-winning Media Professional the founder of The MC Company will share practical insights in the second keynote address on Media-preneurship and accessing business opportunities in the industry.

Other speakers include, Comedian Damilare Osundare popularly known as Asiri, Talent Manager and Entertainment Consultant Tennie Oyewole, Global Influence Strategist Gusi Tobby, Victor Onyekere the Strategist, Mojibade Sosanya the Lady MC, Dancer and Influencer Softmadeit, Content Creator Uduak Ekpo, TV Host Ebunoluwa Dosumu and Multifaceted Media Specialist Ifeoluwa Johnson.

In addition to these esteemed speakers, the iSpeak Conference 2023 will feature interactive sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities aimed at fostering collaboration and innovation within the media sphere.

The Co-Convener Adepeju Salami expressed excitement about this year’s conference. She stated, “We are thrilled to announce such an exceptional lineup of speakers for iSpeak Conference 2023,” She added that “the insights and expertise of the speakers will undoubtedly elevate the conference experience, providing attendees with valuable perspectives and inspiration to navigate the dynamic media landscape.”

Registration for the iSpeak Conference 2023 is now open, offering interested media enthusiasts and professionals an opportunity to secure a seat for free.