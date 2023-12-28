Lagos community laments six months of power failure

By Elizabeth Osayande

Members of the Ibiye Community in the Olorunda Local Council Development Area, LCDA, have cried out over power failure in the last six months.

The community through a save-our-soul, SOS message signed by the central CDA chairman, Elder Sule’ Kehinde, explained that the inability of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC, to repair the faulty transformer has left residents, mostly elderly, in pain, and suffering.

Other signatures of the SOS message included: Comr. Sunday Fowowe; F. Okemeta CDA Representative, Mr. Akinbule Olamigoke; Upper Ibiye CDA Chairman, Mr.Solomon Ekasa, and Ago Egun axis, Mr. Gbenu, and Elijah Adetimehin axis, Mr. Whesu.

Part of the SOS message read: “It is imperative to state with grief that our community has remained in perpetual darkness for more than six months because of the unrepaired transformer.

“The Ibiye community in Olorunda LCDA, Lagos State, is a community whose inhabitants are mostly elderly men and women, including unemployed youths grappling with the prolonged dysfunction of their community transformer.

“The transformer, which ceased operations over six months ago, has yet to receive any attention from the Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC, leaving innocent residents in a state of hardship.

“We can not sleep well because of the heat or do our normal daily activities because of power outage.

“There is a need to chronicle the transition power from NEPA to PHCN and subsequently to EKEDC. Despite these transitions, the community has continued to use one transformer. This same transformer has been used by AYANRI, OKEMETA, IBIYE 2, and other communities who by providence have gotten their separate transformers.

“Again, it is imperative to state here, that the outstanding estimated bills generated by these communities, having their transformers are bequeathed to us. Yet officials of EKEDC continue to demand payment from us for these bills.

“We are aware that at every transition or buying of companies, the buyer buys both the liabilities and assets. The transition during these transformations should have rendered the transformer debt-free, making its current state free from debts.

“To address the long power outage, an appeal was made to residents to pay N20,000 to N50,000 to offset the estimated bills. This we hope will motivate EKEDC to repair the faulty transformer or get us a replacement.

“We as a community are appealing to EKEDC, during this yuletide to come to our aid and repair our transformer. As we can or afford to celebrate in darkness.,” Ibiye community appealed.

Meanwhile, efforts to get the reactions of officials of EKEDC were unsuccessful, as the Marketing Manager whose name was given as Damilola when contacted directed that we call her boss, Mrs Bunmi Omogbehin.

Mrs. Omogbehin switched off the phone after our correspondent introduced herself and told her the reason for calling.

Another effort to get the power company proved abortive as the said Manager of the branch, when contacted sent a message that read: “Kindly visit the customer care service for details. Regards.”