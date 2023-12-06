‘Ladi Ahmed Jatto’s appointment as member Kogi APC Guber election review committee is commendable’

Princess Maryam Mu’azu, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Kogi State Governor Women Mobilization in Ankpa Federal Constituency, has hailed the appointment of Barrister Ladi Ahmed Jatto, as a member of the 11-man panel to review the outcome of the November 11 governorship election in the state in which Mr Ahmed Usman Ododo emerged the winner.

Princess Maryam Mu’azu expressed her confidence in Barrister Ladi Ahmed Jatto’s ability to contribute effectively to the review committee. She emphasized the importance of having experienced and knowledgeable individuals like Jatto on the panel to ensure a fair and thorough assessment of all the matters relating to the past election.

APC Chairman in the state, Hon. Abdullahi Bello made the announcement on Jatto’s appointment on Tuesday while inaugurating the committee at the party Secretariat in Lokoja, the Kogi capital.

Bello stated that the committee’s objectives are to identify all cases and incidences of anti-party activities by party members and recommend appropriate disciplinary actions against the erring members.

Barr Jatto, as one of the members of the committee is a boost for the task because of her tremendous in the private and public sectors.

Barr Jatto is one of the first women to be honoured with the Officer of the Order of Niger (OON).

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, on May 29, 2023, approved the conferment of the national award of OON on the erudite lawyer and politician, Jatto, alongside other 338 Nigerians.

Barr. Jatto is the Project Coordinator, Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSAL) project.

As an indigene of Kogi State, Barr Jatto is the Kogi State Coordinator of the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP).

She has shone brightly as a model of a woman exuding purposeful leadership, with unwavering strength in service delivery in the state, nation, and the world at large.

Barr Jatto is also a Member of the Institute of Public Diplomacy and Management and an active member of the Nigerian Bar Association and International Bar Association.

While describing her ingenuity and competence recently this year, the Chairman of Okene local government, Engr. Abdulrazaq Muhammad asserted that Barr Jatto epitomised a rare gift of humanity.

“As a lawyer and entrepreneur, Barr. Ladi never put anyone in doubt on her ability to deliver on set goals,” Muhammad said.

“As a public office holder, she not only delivered on the aims and objectives of NEWMAP, she also embarked on philanthropic gestures, putting smiles on the faces of the poor, engage in community development services as well as giving scholarships to orphans and students from the less privileged homes,” he added.

Undoubtedly, Barr Jatto is a woman of virtues with beauty and brains who has not only excelled in public governance and the legal profession but also in social and humanitarian services.

On another attestation to her great personality and outstanding achievements, the Kogi State Commissioner For Environment, Hon. Victor Omofaiye, described Barr Jatto as a passionate, zealous, and patriotic woman.

“You have continued to demonstrate uncommon passion, zeal, and patriotism required for the actualisation of making the environment habitable,” Omofaiye said.

“You have demonstrated capacity by breaking limits to achieve unprecedented accomplishments. This is evidenced in Kogis state ratings in the World Bank and other areas where the state has made milestone achievements through your efforts and contribution.”