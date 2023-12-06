‘Ladi Ahmed Jatto’s appointment as member Kogi APC Guber election review committee is commendable’

Princess Maryam Mu’azu, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Kogi State Governor Women Mobilization in Ankpa Federal Constituency, has hailed the appointment of Barrister Ladi Ahmed Jatto OON as a member of the 11-man panel to review the outcome of the November 11 governorship election in the state in which Mr Ahmed Usman Ododo emerged the winner.

Princess Maryam, expressed her confidence in Barrister Ladi Ahmed Jatto’s ability to contribute effectively to the review committee.

She emphasized the importance of having experienced and knowledgeable individuals like Jatto on the panel to ensure a fair and thorough assessment of all the matters relating to the past election.

APC Chairman in the state, Hon. Abdullahi Bello made the announcement of the members of the committee on Tuesday while inaugurating the committee at the party Secretariat in Lokoja, the Kogi capital.



Bello stated that the committee’s objectives are to review the before during and after of the election as it affects all party members.