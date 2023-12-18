Lack of preparation hindering sports devt in Africa – Pitstop

By Dickson Omobola

A cycling group, Pitstop Community, has highlighted unpreparedness as a challenge blighting sports development in Africa.

According to them, the need to correct this flaw acts as a constant inspiration in their attempt to organise a monthly criterium for professional cyclists.

The group, however, lauded the Federal Government for showing interest in grassroots sports through the Minister of Sports Development, Mr John Enoh, who was at their October criterium.

Speaking at the grand finale of Pitstop Lagos Criterium, held at Dolphin Road, Lagos, the General Manager for Pitstop Lagos, Mr Opeyemi Adegboro, restated the community’s commitment to health and fitness.

His words: “We have elite cyclists and they are being built up. Elite cyclists must perform in races and that is the challenge with Africa sports. In Africa, we always want people to come out and perform optimally without regular participation in races.

“This is something our community has discovered, which is why the boys have been racing all year. However, for this grand finale, we decided to up the game to 28 loops. It was a very intense race and we are all pleased to see the boys improving.

“We want the elite cyclists among us to be the top tier cyclists in Africa. The community is open to presenting these cyclists in Nigeria and we hope that they will be the top tier cyclists in Africa.”

Also speaking, winner of the criterium, Mr Innocent Emmanuel, said: “I feel so great because it is a dream come true. Throughout the year, I have been struggling to win a race but my team ensured we put in the work to emerge victorious.

“A lot of training went on and I ensured that I put in my best. I give credit to my team. I have been with the community from the outset and it has been a rollercoaster. However, I thank the sponsors who keep assisting us in showcasing our talents.”

On their parts, the criterium’s best group, Craneburg, who was represented by Mr Eyo Effiok said: “It is one of the toughest crits that the Pitstop Community has organised. All the teams did well, but with the grace of God, Craneburg came top.

“This is my third win although I had won twice with the Access team. We have been riding a lot to achieve this. We will be going home with a huge price and we are grateful to the organisers.”

Winners of the criterium were Innocent Emmanuel (N500,000); Azeez Odebiyi (300,000); Abideen Odebiyi (N200,000); Preye John Dede (N150,000); and Fashanu Favour (N100,000)