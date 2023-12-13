Labour rejects planned sale of TCN

Joe Ajaero, NLC President

*Says it‘ll compound socio-economic woes of Nigerians

By Victor AhiumaYoung

Organised Labour has rejected the planned privatization of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, as announced by the Federal Government, warning that among others, it would worsen the socio-economic conditions of Nigerians.

President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero, said the planned privatization portends great danger to the Power sector and holds great fear and trepidation for major stakeholders within the Power sector.

NLC called on all Nigerians to rise against it in the interest of future generations, arguing that “It imperils the ability of the state to control, regulate and guarantee the safety of the nation’s grid system at all times.”