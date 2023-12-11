Kokori’s love for Nigeria was unrivaled — Enuha

… seeks better treatment for senior citizens

By Ochuko Akuopha

CHIEFTAIN of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Hyacinth Enuha has described the departed erstwhile General Secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers of Nigeria, NUPENG, Frank Kokori, as a nationalist whose love for Nigeria was unrivaled.

Enuha, in a statement by his Personal/Media Assistant, Nnamdi Ofonye, expressed sadness over Kokori’s death, saying that the demise of the elder statesman had opened a big space not only in the Delta state APC but also in the Urhobo nation, Delta state and the nation at large.

He held that Kokori’s “wealth of wisdom and experience was still needed at a time like this to guide and mentor the younger ones in leadership.”

He recalled how they worked closely together among others like late Senator Spanner Okpozo, Late DIG Ugbaja, late Nwachukwu and of course Jerry Esigie under the Delta APC Leaders Council just after the birth of APC which helped the party greatly in its teething stages.

He however expresed displeasure over what he described as “visible abandonment” of Kokori by NUPENG, saying that the elder statesman had personally and publicly decried his abandonment by the union before his demise.

He stressed the need for such trend to be reversed immediately, saying “in Nigeria’s push to encourage patriotism and national service, there should be tangible incentives at the end of the day for men like Kokori who put his all on the line for national growth.”

Praying God to give his children and all those he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, Enuha said “I am again sad over the death of a man I worked and shared close affiliations with.

“His love for his people and Nation was unrivalled. From time to time, we still discuss very important national and state issues but sadly, instead of us sending out birthday wishes to mark his 80th anniversary, he left, forcing us to put out condolence messages”.