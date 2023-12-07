Kokori’s demise, a monumental loss – Oborevwori

Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, has described the demise of former General Secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers of Nigeria, NUPENG, Chief Frank Ovie Kokori, as a monumental loss.

Kokori, an indigene of Ovu community, breathed his last in the early hours of Thursday on his 80th birthday after a battle with an ailment at a hospital in Warri.

Reacting to the death of the renowed labour leader, Oborevwor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, expressed sadness over the development.

He said: “I have just received with shock, news of the passing of one of Nigeria’s greatest statesmen, Chief Frank Ovie Kokori, a Deltan of unparalleled patriotism.

“I am saddened that at a time like this when his patriotic zeal is needed in our dear nation, Nigeria, death came calling. I will forever cherish our last moments together when l visited him in the hospital. He was ebullient and was in very high spirits despite his ailment. He fought a good fight.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to the family, the Urhobo nation, NUPENG, APC, Deltans and Ovu community in particular over the passing of the renowned elder statesman and labour icon.

“As a bastion of inspiration, labour icon and a man of great political depth and insight as well as a leader of leaders, he contributed immensely to the development of our state and country throughout his lifetime.

“As a government, we were committed to ensuring the now late elder statesman got back to his feet but, unfortunately, against the grain of our expectation, he couldn’t make it back from the hospital.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the exit of a great elder statesman, Chief Frank Ovie Kokori, whose contributions to the June 12 struggle and Nigeria’s democracy remain an inspiration to many.

“As the nation mourns him, I enjoin Kokori’s family, friends and associates to honour his memory by continually upholding the values and principles which he lived for and never stopped fighting for till his death”.

“My government will be fully active in giving this patriot a befitting funeral. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this critical time. May his gentle soul rest in peace. “

Until his death, Kokori, a pro-democracy activist, was a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and a staunch supporter of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He was an active force in the struggle for the revalidation of the June 12 1993 presidential election under the Abacha regime.