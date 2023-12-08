Kokori, pro-democracy icon, dies at 80, Tinubu, Oborevwori, NUPENG, others mourn 

By Dapo Akinrefon, Jimitota Onoyume, Victor AhiumaYoung, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Ochuko Akuopha, Olayinka Ajayi & Dickson Omobola

Foremost unionist, pro-democracy activist and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Frank Ovie Kokori is dead.

He died yesterday, on his 80th birthday at a hospital in Warri, Delta State.

He reportedly died three days after he went into coma.

Kokori died 31 days after he was hospitalised over a kidney-related ailment.

His personal Assistant, Mr. Monday Ovumedia, told Vanguard that the Pro-June 12 activist and former General Secretary of the Nigeria Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, slipped into coma, after he had complained of weakness.

According to Ovumedia, Kokori in his last moment of consciousness expressed tremendous gratitude to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and Femi Otedola, for responding to his medical needs, saying “Kokori thanked the Delta state government and Otedola for coming to his rescue at the time they did, he prayed for them.

” Femi Otedola’s medical team worked in conjunction with the state government hospital. His medical team commended the management of the hospital. They even advised us to leave him in the hospital, that he was getting good attention.”

Mr Ovumedia said Kokori probably had a premonition of his death as “He begged the government to reward his children. He felt bad that all his children were overseas, especially his eldest son Aghogho Tiver who is in the United States, an ICT expert. He wants him back to the country. He said the government should find a place for him so he can come back home.

“He said Nigeria is a country that does not recognize its heroes. He said heroes should be rewarded when they are alive not when they are dead.

“He said Nigeria leaders should take corrections. He said the government should not ignore the youths, they should be productively engaged. He gave all this information three days before he went into coma. He said he fought for good governance in the country and his life was for the country.”

Kokori was a leading figure in the struggle for the actualization of June 12, 1993 Presidential election won by late MKO Abiola, but annulled by General Ibrahim Babaginda Military Government.

As General Secretary of NUPENG, Ovie-Kokori led the oil workers strike of August 1994 against the military government of late General Sani Abacha to demand for the release from detention of M. K. O. Abiola, winner of the June 12, 1993.

Tinubu, others mourn

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, NUPENG, TUC, Festus Keyamo, NADECO, among other individuals and groups, have grieved over his death.

President Tinubu in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, condoled with the family of the late Kokori, the civil society, the government, and the people of Delta state over the deeply painful loss.

He said “Frank Kokori was a thoroughbred democrat and activist. He fought for democracy at a great personal cost. He surrendered his liberty to fight for truth and justice. He was the finest among reformers and champions of civil rights in Nigeria.

“He was a brother in the June 12 struggle. He was uncompromising, unbending, and irrepressible. He was an exemplary comrade.”

President Tinubu, while praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, encouraged those he left behind to take comfort in his peerless legacy.

A monumental loss

Also, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State described his demise as a monumental loss.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, said among others, “I am saddened that at a time like this when his patriotic zeal is needed in our dear nation, Nigeria, death came calling. I will forever cherish our last moments together when l visited him in the hospital. He was ebullient and was in very high spirits despite his ailment. He fought a good fight.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to the family, the Urhobo nation, NUPENG, APC, Deltans and Ovu community in particular over the passing of the renowned elder statesman and labour icon.

“As a bastion of inspiration, a labour icon and a man of great political depth and insight as well as a leader of leaders, he contributed immensely to the development of our state and country throughout his lifetime.

“As a government, we were committed to ensuring the now late elder statesman got back to his feet but, unfortunately, against the grain of our expectation, he couldn’t make it back from the hospital.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the exit of a great elder statesman, Frank Ovie Kokori, whose contributions to the June 12 struggle and Nigeria’s democracy remain an inspiration to many.”

He added that “My government will be fully active in giving this patriot a befitting funeral. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this critical time.”

Beacon of democratic struggles

Reacting, his former employer, Workers, NUPENG, which directed that the union and National flags be flown half mast for seven days beginning from yesterday, lamented that Kokori spent his later years nursing the “vicious injuries” he got during his pro-democracy struggles.

NUPENG, while announcing Kokori’s demise in a statement by its President and General Secretary, Prince Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, respectively, described him as a dedicated defender, promoter and fighter for workers’ rights and democratic rights of the citizens.

The statement among others, read “Late Frank Ovie Kokori was a well-known committed and dedicated defender, promoter and fighter for workers’ rights and democratic rights of the citizens. He spent a life of sacrifice to struggle for the emancipation of the working class globally and the enthronement of democratic rule in Nigeria.

“He spent years in prisons and severally brutalized in his struggles for not only the Trade Unions but in the struggles against military rule in Nigeria.

“His later years were spent nursing some of the vicious wounds inflicted on him in the course of those struggles yet like the great Warrior that he was, he still lived up to good age before he eventually surrendered to go home for a peaceful rest after those struggles for humanity.

“We love Frank Ovie Kokori but we as humans, have to take consolations in the great and wonderful memories he left behind for us to cherish and celebrate.

“Late Frank Ovie Kokori was also a beacon of democratic struggles in Nigeria, and he remained an advocate of democracy throughout his life.”

On his part, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Mr. Festus Keyamo, described his death as the end of an era in labour movement in Nigeria.

Keyamo said, “I mourn the passing away of my father in the struggle, my mentor, and my guide.”

Depletes ranks of

revolutionary

leaders

Similarly, a crusader for justice and better deal for Niger Delta, Professor Godwin Darah, among others, said “The death of Olorogun Frank Ovie-Kokori has further depleted the ranks of revolutionary leaders of the Nigerian working class movement.

“He was devoted to political work for the emancipation of the oppressed and exploited majority of the people. He belongs to the legendary heritage of radical socialist trade unionists like Michael Imoudu, Kola Balogun, Nduka Eze, Gogo Chu Nzeribe, Ola Oni, Sidi Khayam, Lailai Dongoyaro, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Eskor Toyo, Mayirue Kolagbodi, Wahab Goodluck, and Jonathan Ihonde.

Let down by

beneficiaries of his

struggles

Also reacting, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, lamented that the late Kokori was let down by those who benefitted from the struggles he waged for change in the country.

Among others, TUC in a statement by its President and Secretary General, Festus Osifo and Nuhu Toro, said “Despite terrible prison conditions, the TUC is happy that Kokori lived to see the back of the Abacha military regime and the enthronement of Civil Rule. But we are saddened that he was let down by those who benefitted from the struggles he waged for change in the country.”

Rare nationalist

On its part, the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, described him as a rare nationalist, committed ideologue, and a genuine patriot, who spoke truth to power on behalf of the downtrodden.

A statement by Ayo Opadokun reads in part: “Mr Kokori was a rare ideological specimen in trade unionism and the democratic struggle that Nigeria has passed through in the last 40 years and counting.

“He was a rare nationalist, committed ideologue, genuine patriot, who risked even his own career and family comfort as well as possible prospect to speak truth to power on behalf of the downtrodden Nigerians.”

Champion of

democracy

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, described his death as a great loss to Nigerians, saying the late activist would be remembered for his struggle for the enthronement of Nigeria’s democracy.

Adams in a tribute to the late Kokori stated that the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, under his leadership was one of the beneficiaries of the NADECO struggle, adding that the late Frank Kokori was a strong voice whose conviction to true democratic rule was next to none.

He said: “He believed in the struggle for democracy. He lived all his life as a person who was always ready for the emancipation of the mass of the people.”

Name a monument

after him

Former president, Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, MOSOP, Ledum Mitee described his death as a loss to the entire nation, urging the federal government to name a monument after him.

“It’s a sad loss not just to the labour movement and all who stand for the struggle for justice but the entire nation This is a man who gave his life for the service of humanity and suffered for it. The best tribute we can give to him is to live for the ideals he lived and died for. It will not be too much for an appropriate monument to be named after him.”