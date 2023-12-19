Kogi: APC raises alarm over attack on Woman Leader ‘by SDP thugs’

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

The All Progressive Congress, APC, Kogi Campaign council has called for the arrest of the SDP stakeholders, alledging that thugs loyal to the party were responsible for the attack on their party Women Leader.

The APC women leader, Hajiya Memuna was said to have been attacked in Anyigba on Sunday by some thugs.

Spokesperson for the APC campaign council, Kingsley Fanwo in a statement on Tuesday said the Women Leader is yet to recover from the attack.

“A staunch supporter of the All Progressives Congress in ANYIGBA, Dekina Local Government Area, Hajiya Memuna escaped death in the hands of SDP killers in Anyigba in the late hours of Sunday, December 17. She has been rushed to a private hospital where doctors are battling to save her life.

“Memuna, who is the Woman Leader of Obeya Kekele Polling Unit in Anyigba Ward was attacked for supporting the candidacy of Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo against the ethnic agenda of the SDP and its candidate.

“Security agencies in the state gave the candidate and his party a free reign as they terrorized the Kogi East people for not subscribing to the ethnic agenda of Muritala Yakubu.

“The killing of an APC supporter in Kotonkarfe which drew no consequences, has enlivened the audacity of the SDP thugs to think they can always get away with acts of criminalities as the heads of security agencies in the state have appeared helpless in defending and securing the people.

“In a show of wanton intrepid recklessness, the SDP jesters have come out boldly to tag security agencies as killers and outlaws without consequences.

“If anything untoward happens to any of our members henceforth, we will hold the Commissioner of Police and the Director of the State Security Service in charge of Kogi State responsible

“It is the fundamental right of citizens to freely choose who to associate with in accordance with Chapter 4, Section 40 of the the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We call on the NSA, Inspector General of Police and the DG DSS to as a matter of urgency, order the immediate arrest of these thugs and their sponsors.

“Yakubu Ajaka, the defeated candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the recently conducted Kogi Guber election over the atrocities being perpetrated under the guise of politics by the bitter loser.

“We call on our supporters in Anyigba, Dekina Local Government Area and across the state to maintain peaceful conduct as our party will explore all peaceful and legal means to bring perpetrators of violence on our members to book.

“The governor-elect will continue to promote peace, unity and prosperity among the great people of Kogi State.”