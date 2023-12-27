Killings: Don’t allow terrorists to make Nigeria ungovernable – CAN tells Tinubu

President Tinubu

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged President Bola Tinubu not to allow terrorists to make Nigeria ungovernable.

The Christian body made this appeal in a statement signed by the Northern CAN Secretary, Sunday Oibe in Kaduna on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the 19 Northern States and Abuja condemned the terrorist attack on communities in Barkin Ladi, Bokkod, and Mangu Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which claimed no fewer than 160 lives.

Recall that in that attack, at least 221 houses were said to have been razed by the hoodlums.

Oibe said he hoped that the renewed attack wouldn’t be swept under the carpet like previous ones.

He urged President Bola Tinubu not to allow Plateau or any part of the country to be an ungovernable territory under his administration.

CAN said the president’s directive that culprits be brought to book should not be the usual government rhetoric when similar incidents occur.

He said, “The association is saddened over yet another barbaric attack by terrorists on communities in Barakin Ladi, Bokkos and Mangu Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which left over 160 people dead while 221 houses were said to have been set ablaze.

“This is one attack too many on the Plateau. Since this democratic dispensation, Plateau has consistently suffered so much in the hands of terrorists and bandits.

“This kind of barbarism cannot happen even in the animal kingdom.

“It is very unfortunate that in Nigeria, this kind of wickedness appears to have become an acceptable norm as people get killed and little or no effort is made by the authorities to bring the culprits to justice.

“President Tinubu must ensure that the security agencies abide by his directive.”

“No society makes progress when criminals go about with sophisticated weapons, killing, maiming and destroying property without being apprehended and punished.

“President Bola Tinubu must not allow Plateau or any part of Nigeria to become ungovernable because of the activities of this gang of criminals who are bent on making life unpleasant to innocent Nigerians.

“Life is already tough and hard on Nigerians as such, this act of maiming of innocent lives has to stop.”

The Christian body commiserated with the families of the victims, the government and the people of Plateau State, over the unfortunate incident.

It prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed and wish those injured speedy recovery.

“We appeal to those who lost their loved ones to have faith and trust God by forgiving those who inflicted this pain on them, as only God can fight the battle for them,” the statement added.