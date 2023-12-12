Kidnappings: FCT police implement security measures to prevent abductions

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Following an increase in reported cases of kidnappings in remote communities of the federal capital territory, the police in Abuja said on Tuesday that it has implemented improved security measures to tackle abductions.

FCT Command Police Spokesperson, SP Josephine, while responding to questions about police action on the kidnapping of several persons at Baukpe Community, near Aco Estate, along Airport road, Abuja.

She said, “In response to concern of kidnapping incidents in the Federal Capital Territory, the FCT Police Command while declaring an unwavering commitment to fortifying security measures, have deployed rigorous strategies to prevent any attempts at kidnapping before, during, and after the yuletide seasons.

“While your safety remains our priority, we remain steadfast in our commitment to avert any potential threats and maintain the peace and security of the Federal Capital Territory.

“To bolster these efforts, residents are expected to exhibit unwavering cooperation with law enforcement agencies, acting patriotically to enhance overall security.

“Additionally, the public is implored to promptly report any suspicious activities to the Police Control Room through the designated emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.”