Kidnappings: 128 victims rescued, 375 kidnappers arrested – IGP

IGP Kayode Egbetokun

Intercept and seize 22 Semi-Automatic Pump Action guns meant for IPOB/ESN in Anambra.

Rescue 23 kidnapped victims, including students of Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina State

Neutralize 5 members of Oturkpo bank robbery gang who killed DPO, and many others on October 20, 2023

By Kingsley Omonobi

Following the recent spate of kidnappings in the FCT and concerns of citizens, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, disclosed on Monday that unrelenting efforts by operatives of the FCT Command have resulted in the rescue of six kidnapped victims in Guzape and Kwaku areas, while three kidnappers were overpowered and arrested after a shootout.

IGP Egbetokun, who was speaking during a strategic meeting he held with DIGs, AIGs, and Commissioners of Police in Abuja, also disclosed that police operatives in Anambra State intercepted a consignment of illicit arms intended for distribution to IPOB/ESN camps in various locations within the South East Geopolitical Zone while arresting a gunrunner at Abuja Park, Onitsha, in possession of twenty-two (22) semi-automatic pump action guns and 625 live cartridges.

He said, ‘Within the last ten (10) weeks, the Force recorded significant successes in reducing crime rates across the country. This was attained through a combination of intelligence-led operations, community engagements, and proactive policing.

“Within this period, our men were able to rescue a total number of one hundred and thirty-four (134) kidnapping victims, arrest three hundred and seventy-five (375) suspected kidnappers, and arrest five hundred and seventy-eight (578) armed robbery suspects in various operations across the country.

“A total of four hundred and thirty-one (431) suspects were arrested for rape and other sexual related offences, seven hundred and twenty-four (724) suspects were arrested for murder/homicide cases; and two thousand, three hundred and forty-three (2,343)

were apprehended for other criminal offences out of which four hundred and thirty-three (433) were suspected cultists.

“The Force was also able to recover four hundred and nineteen (419) firearms of various types and a total of four thousand, two hundred and thirty-five (4,235) different calibres of ammunition.

“Aside from these figures, the Force recorded many breakthroughs in the investigation of some major criminal occurrences within the period. You will recall the deadly Otukpo bank robbery of October 20, 2023, during which the Divisional Police Officer, Otukpo Division, and many other innocent Nigerians lost their lives and huge sums of money were carted away from three commercial banks.

“The unrelenting efforts of our men working with technically generated intelligence paid off, as during an encounter with the dare-devil robbers, five (5) of them were neutralized, while four (4) were arrested and are currently in custody assisting police investigators.

“A total of nine (9) AK47 rifles and five thousand and thirteen (5,013) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered from them.

Also, on the 14th and 15th of December 2023, during a covert rescue operation carried out in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State and Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, respectively, twenty-three (23) kidnapped victims, including kidnapped students of the Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State, were rescued unhurt, while two (2) notorious bandits fell to the superior firepower of police operatives after a fierce gun duel.

“Furthermore, unrelenting efforts by operatives of the FCT Command on the 4th and 5th December 2023 led to the rescue of six (6) kidnapped victims in Guzape and Kwaku areas, where three (3) notorious kidnappers terrorizing the area were overpowered during the operation.

“In other operations, a kidnapping and cattle rustling syndicate in Katsina State was busted on December 3, 2023, where five suspected bandits were arrested in their criminal hideout in Danmarki Village, Kafur LGA of Katsina State, and one kidnapped victim in their custody was released unhurt, while two hundred and three (203) rustled cattle were recovered from the criminal elements.

“Furthermore, three (3) suspects who are members of a gun-running and armed robbery syndicate terrorizing the Abuja, Katsina, and Nasarawa axis and supplying arms to bandits and other criminal elements were arrested.

“One (1) AK49 rifle, five (5) magazines, and one thousand (1,000) rounds of various calibres of ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

“On December 11, 2023, police operatives successfully rescued in Kwara village, Kadarko, Nasarawa, eight (8) Federal University Lafia (FULAFIA) students who were kidnapped on December 7, 2023, in the state. The students were safely reunited with their families.

“Also, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Imo State Police raided an IPOB/ESN camp in Aboh Mbaise, during which one Ishaku Prince Jerry, a notorious suspect who had led several attacks on police facilities within the state, was neutralized, while seventeen (17) firearms, two hundred and sixty (260) rounds of live ammunition, and three (3) Toyota Venza cars were recovered from the IPOB hideout.

“As we celebrate these achievements, let us also recognize that our work is far from over. The Yuletide season presents new challenges and responsibilities, and it is our duty to ensure that citizens celebrate in an atmosphere of peace and security.

“This period traditionally comes with an upsurge in activities in terms of social and religious gatherings as well as movements across the federation. It is thus imperative that we continue to proactively address potential security challenges.

“We should increase the intensity of our anti-crime patrols and emplace other crime-fighting strategies, some of which will be discussed here today, to safeguard the different communities where we serve.

“We should also deploy resources adequately and ensure strict supervision of our men in discharging their duties in a manner devoid of unprofessional conduct.

“Intelligence-led policing will remain a cornerstone of our efforts, and I urge you all to boost your intelligence capacity and leverage cutting-edge technology to dismantle criminal elements terrorizing our communities.

“Emphasis should also be on synergy with other security agencies and collaboration with your respective host communities. Let our accomplishments over the past ten {10} weeks serve as motivation for even greater successes in the future.

“Let me also remind you that the present police administration under my leadership will not tolerate acts of indiscipline and unprofessional conduct capable of projecting the Nigeria Police Force negatively.

“We must commit ourselves to discipline and projection of the core value of decent and modern policing amongst officers and men of the force. This is sacrosanct, and no one should attempt to compromise it.

“I call on all Nigerians to remain law-abiding and be security conscious during this festive period. We should embrace peaceful coexistence and shun all forms of violence.

“Youths are enjoined to stay away from drugs; fun seekers are enjoined to be moderate in their dealings and accord respect to one another as well as to all security operatives deployed across the country.

“Citizens and everyone doing business in Nigeria are enjoined to volunteer information to the police. Such information will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

“I assure you all of our commitment to a new policing vision anchored on discipline and professional competence, guided by the rule of law, driven by service and passion for excellence, to the admiration of Nigerian citizens, in aid of economic prosperity and the socio-political development of our beloved country.”