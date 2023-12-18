Kidnappers demand N10m for Abuja musician, band members

…No musician kidnapped in FCT – Police

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Popular Juju musician Omoba De Jombo Beats and his band were reportedly kidnapped while en route to Kogi for a live performance.

According to a social media post by fellow musician Adeyinka Adeboye, also known as Boyebest, the kidnappers are demanding a ransom of N10 million for their release.

The news of the alleged kidnapping broke on Boyebest’s Instagram account, where he expressed his dismay and concern for their safety.

The band was on their way to Kogi for a live performance on Sunday when the incident allegedly took place.

“This is so scary. God have mercy. @omobadejumbobeats and his band members were kidnapped on their way to Kogi from Abuja for a performance yesterday. Please, we need help as the kidnappers are demanding a #10 million ransom for each person,” he wrote.

When a Vanguard reporter visited Omoba De Jombo Beats’ studio at Silverline Plaza, along Muhammadu Buhari Way, Garki II, Abuja, he found the premises locked, and his Mercedes Benz with registration number RBC 268 SU was in sight, but the tires were deflated.

One of the musician’s neighbors, Ezekiel Oladeji, was shocked by the news.

“Oh, my goodness! I can’t believe it. I hadn’t even realized that he and his band members were missing.

“I last saw him last Friday when he was loading his equipment into the van. This is really shocking and worrying,” Oladeji told Vanguard.

Despite these reports, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, denied the kidnapping allegations.

In a telephone conversation with Vanguard, she said, “No musician or musical band was kidnapped within the nation’s capital.”

Despite the police’s denial, the overwhelming concern remains for the safety and quick return of Omoba De Jombo Beats and his band members.

As investigations continue, fans and fellow musicians across Nigeria and beyond are praying for their safe return.