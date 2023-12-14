Keyamo orders aviation agency heads to hand over to most senior officers

Festus Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, has ordered the directors of agencies under the ministry to hand over to the most senior officer.

This is contained in a statement signed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Mr Odutayo Oluseyi, on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the action was to effect reorganisation in the agencies under the ministry.

According to him, the directors of the affected agencies are the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMET).

Others are the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

“Following the change in leadership, the Aviation and Aerospace Development Agencies’ CEOs and MDs aimed to reposition the aviation industry and ensure safety and efficient air travel experiences for Nigerians in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“I am directed to inform all directors of the following agencies that they have been relieved of their appointments forthwith and should hand over to the most senior officer in their various directorates with immediate effect.

“The directors of the affected agencies are as follows: FAAN, NiMet, NAMA, NCAA, NSIB. I am also to inform all the agencies’ board secretaries and legal advisers that they are not affected by this directive,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Tinubu on Wednesday approved the suspension, removal, and replacement of various Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and heads of agencies under the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development. (NAN)