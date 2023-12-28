Kebbi govt mourns death of council boss

By Haruna Aliyu

Birnin Kebbi—Kebbi State government has announced the sudden death of Maiyama local government chairman, Zayyanu Bello.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ahmed Idris, late Zayyanu died after a brief illness at Usmanu Danfodio Teaching Hospital, Sokoto where he was admitted.

He said the government of Kebbi State is currently mourning his passing as his death came as a rude schock to the entire state.

“We are in pains as we lost a good person who has been contributing to the government of Dr Nasir Idris. We pray to Allah to forgive his shortcomings and the families fortitude to bear the loss,” the statement added.

Until his death, Zayyanu was the chairman of Maiyama local government area of Kebbi State and as an astute politician of the All Progressives Congress, APC.