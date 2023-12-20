Kaztec Engr asks A’ Court to set aside judgment on OMLs 123, 124, 126, 137 dispute

By Innocent Anaba

An indigenous oil and gas engineering company, Kaztec Engineering Limited, has asked the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja to set aside the judgment of Justice Nkeonye Maha of a Federal High Court Abuja, which struck out its suit against the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, and five others regarding Oil Mining Leases, OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137.

The lower court in its judgment of December 15, 2023, had struck out suit by Kaztec Engineering Limited against the Ministry of Petroleum Resources; the Attorney General of the Federation, Mars Exploration and Production Company Ltd, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL.

Dissatisfied, Kaztec Engineering in the appeal by its counsel, Jeph Njikonye, SAN, is praying the appellate court to allow the appeal and set aside the whole decision striking out the appellant’s suit/claims.

The appellant also urged the court to invoke Sections 15 and 16 of the Court of Appeal Act and assume jurisdiction to determine its second amended originating summons and resolve the five issues raised in the appellant’s amended originating summons filed on March 22, 2023, in its favour.

The appellant argued that the trial court erred in law when it struck out the suit on the grounds of non joinder of Salvic Petroleum Resources Ltd, stating that the law is trite that non-joinder of a party does not defeat the cause of action.

Njikonye argued that the joint award of the disputed OMLs to the appellant and Salvic Petroleum Resources Ltd., was clearly delineated to be on equity participation of Kaztec.

He urged the court to hold that the appellant (Kaztec) had a distinct cause of action against the respondents to commence its suit and to seek the reliefs sought.

Njikonye further argued that the trial court erred in law when it held that non production of document evidencing payment of signature bonus rendered the court incompetent to entertain the suit.