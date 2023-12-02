Katsina Federal varsity abandons campus over insecurity

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Amidst celebrations of the 7th and 8th combined convocation of the Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State on Saturday, the Chancellor, King (Dr) Dandeson Douglas Jaja raised a critical concern regarding the security challenges confronting the institution.

Chancellor Jaja revealed the vulnerability of the university’s main campus, located approximately 25 kilometers away from a volatile area prone to attacks by kidnappers and bandits.

He said due to these security threats, the university faces constraints in using its main campus facilities, requiring daily transportation of students between campuses under security agency protection.

While acknowledging the support and cooperation of various security agencies in the state accompanying the students, he appealed to the Federal Government and all stakeholders to do more to address these challenges.

He said, “Mr. President, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, while I do not intend to bore you with a long speech, I must not fail to inform you that FUDMA is facing serious security challenges.

“The main campus of the university is located at a distance of about 25km from the take-off campus located in a volatile area vulnerable to attacks by kidnappers and bandits.

“The university has not been able to utilize the structures and facilities at the main campus due to security challenges, while students have to be transported daily to and from the two campuses.

“While we appreciate realistically the financial situation of the Federal Government, security is a collective responsibility. I, therefore, appeal to all to come to the aid of the university to address some of these challenges facing the university.”

According to the Chancellor, a total of 401 postgraduate students graduated: 11 with Ph.Ds, 168 with masters, 73 with professional diplomas, and 149 with PGDs.

Additionally, the university graduated a total of 4,365 students: 112 with first-class honors, 1,131 with second-class upper, 2,476 with second-class lower, and 646 with third-class degrees.

One of the highlights of the convocation ceremony is the conferral of honorary doctorate degrees on three personalities who have made substantial contributions to the university and society.

Former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, was awarded a Doctorate of Law (Honoris Causa) for his commendable service and significant contributions to society.

Alhaji Farouk Umar Farouk, Emir of Daura, received a Doctorate of Letters (Honoris Causa) for his influential contributions shaping society.

Similarly, His Royal Highness, the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, was honored with a Doctorate of Business Administration for his outstanding achievements.

Chancellor Jaja expressed hope that the recipients would leverage their experiences to contribute further to the university’s growth and development.