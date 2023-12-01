Kanu’s family commends DSS ahead of Supreme Court judgment

Nnamdi Kanu

By Steve Oko

The family of the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has commended the Department of State Services, DSS, for complying with court orders on allowing the IPOB Leader access to his visitors.

Spokesman of the family, Prince Emmanuel Kanu who spoke with Vanguard after visiting Kanu at the DSS headquarters in Abuja, expressed delight that the secret police allowed Kanu access to the complete number of visitors approved by the court.

He explained that all three persons authorised by the court to visit Kanu were granted unrestricted access to him unlike recent visits where the DSS did not allow all of them access to him.

He said that the family decided to acknowledge the compliance of the DSS to court orders, and urged them not to renege during future visits.

Recall that the family had complained bitterly against the non-compliance of DSS with court orders concerning Kanu.

Meanwhile, Prince Emmanuel said that Kanu asked him to caution Biafra agitators and security agents to be very security conscious in the days ahead of the Supreme Court judgment on the suit between him and the Federal Government.

According to him, the advice from Kanu is coming on the heels of the possibility of the fifth columnists trying to create scenes that might portray Kanu and IPOB as violent group.

He insisted that Kanu and IPOB believe in peaceful restoration of Biafra through non- violence, and should not be associated with anyone fomenting trouble.

” I met with my brother today, and I want to commend the DSS for allowing the family full access to him unlike before.

” I have a message from my brother for all our people and also for security operatives. He asked me to tell everybody to be very watchful and careful because some bad elements might decide to be funny just to make things difficult for him as the Supreme Court judgment on his matter is coming up on December 15.

” He made it clear that he does not support violence and should not be associated with such. He also told security agents not to hide under any guise to cause confusion. Security agents have problems among themselves and can cause problem and blame it on IPOB. He said everybody should be careful”.