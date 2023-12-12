Kante, Benzema score as Al Ittihad win in Club World Cup

Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad secured progress from the first round of the Club World Cup with a convincing 3-0 win against Auckland City on Tuesday.

Backed by a full house at home in Jeddah, Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad made short work of New Zealand’s Auckland City, winners of the OFC Champions League.

Brazilian Romarinho, N’Golo Kante and Benzema scored in the first half to book their team’s place in the second round, where they will face Al Ahly of Egypt on Friday.

The Saudi side made their dominance pay on 29 minutes when a clearance came invitingly onto Romarinho, whose firm strike glanced off an Auckland defender leaving the ‘keeper stranded.

Al Ittihad doubled their lead five minutes later when Kante thumped a right-footed volley into the back of the net following a weak clearance from a corner.

The tie was effectively over with 40 minutes on the clock when five-time tournament winner Benzema tapped home after slick interplay down the right by Kante and Muhannad Al Shanqeeti.

2023 FIFA Club World Cup

The 2023 FIFA Club World Cup started today with Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah hosting the 20th edition.



The FIFA-organised yearly international club competition will end with the final on December 22.

England’s Manchester City (UEFA Champions League winners), Brazil’s Fluminense (Copa Libertadores champions), Japanese Urawa Reds (AFC Champions League winners), Egyptian club Al Ahly (CAF Champions League winners), and Mexico’s Club Leon (CONCACAF Champions League winners) are the other 2023 Club World Cup competitors in Jeddah.

Vanguard News