Kano: Retired Judicial Officers want Supreme Court to Affirm NNPP’s Abba

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna- As the Supreme Court hearing and verdict of the Kano Governorship election case comes,a group of retired judicial personnel under the aegis of Transparent Justice Initiative has urged the Supreme Court to affirm the victory of Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf (Abba Gida Gida) of the NNPP .

They said doing so would save the judiciary from any embarrassment.

According to the group in a press statement signed by the Coordinator of the Transparent Justice Initiative, Mr. Stanley Kingsley; the judiciary remained the last hope of the common man and it should reflect so in its verdicts, especially on election matters.

“Worried by the Appeal Court verdicts and subsequent erroneous impressions in the public domain, as a group of retired personnel,we want to reassure Nigerians that the Supreme Court as the final arbiter and the last resort for dispute resolution will ensure justice prevailed.”

“Recall that the appeal court sitting in Abuja upheld the ruling of the tribunal that sacked Governor Yusuf and declared Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the March 18 election”.

“We express confidence in the Supreme Court Over the years it has demonstrated the ability to protect the rule of law; ensure the supremacy of law and safeguard the rights of individuals.”

” And we have no doubts in our minds that the Supreme Court will critically study the Tribunal and Appeal Court judgement to ensure that voices and rights of the people which are of utmost importance and are guaranteed as stipulated in our constitution electoral act .”

They prayed that “the court would remove a popularly elected candidate.”

” We saw how on March 18, 2023, people came out en masse and voted for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf with a total of 1,019,602 votes and a margin of 128,897 votes between him and second place, APC candidate.”

“The panel upheld the verdict of the tribunal led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay that sacked Yusuf on September 20, 2023. The lower court had declared 165,663 votes of Yusuf, who contested under the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), invalid because they were not signed or stamped by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”

” We have carefully read the judgement and discovered that this is the first time in history that a tribunal would annul an election over non-signing of the back of ballot papers and this must be avoided in future.”

“We believe and have full confidence that the Supreme Court will do the needful and ensure the mandate of the Kano people who voted. Everywhere in the world , the judiciary is widely respected and relied upon for justice and we strongly believe it would be same afterwards.”

“We urge Nigerians not to losep confidence in the judiciary as it remains a dependable institution that strengthens democracy,” they added.