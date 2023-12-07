Kaduna: Northern Groups reject army’s explanation of accidental bombing

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has rejected the Nigerian Army’s explanation of an ‘accidental bombing’ following the airstrikes in Tudun Biri village, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the National Coordinator, Comr. Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, worried over an attempt by the Nigerian Army to shift blame by saying the Nigerian Army did its best to distinguish between civilians and terrorists in the bombing of the community in Kaduna state.

He said, “The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) is saddened by the recent military airstrikes in Tudun Biri village, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent lives during a peaceful religious festivity.

“The CNG is particularly worried that despite the killing of over 100 unarmed civilians and injuring 8 others, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Tuesday, December 5, attempted to shift blames by the saying that the Nigerian Army did its best to distinguish between civilians and terrorists in the bombing of the community in Kaduna state.

“The CNG finds it disturbing that without remorse, the DHQ tried to justify the heinous act of killing of innocent civilians by saying that terrorists often mix with civilians, noting that the Army’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) detachment observed the movement of terrorists at Ligarma, an area notorious for being a haven for insurgents.

“The CNG condemns the killings of innocent civilians in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The CNG strongly rejects the explanation put forth by the military that the Kaduna attack was accidental”.

The CNG also lamented over the the lack of coordination in the operations of the Nigerian Armed Forces and called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritize the establishment of a centralized command structure within the security forces.

The Coalition further demanded that, “We call on the government to invest in modern communication systems that enable real-time information sharing and enhance interagency cooperation.

“The CNG calls for a comprehensive, transparent, independent investigation into the Kaduna incident to ensure that all those responsible are identified and brought to justice.

“The CNG demands adequate compensation for the victims of the Kaduna killings not only a means of providing financial support to the affected families but also a gesture of acknowledgment and empathy”.

To this end, the CNG recommended community participation and cooperation with law enforcement authorities in curbing terrorist tactics of mingling with civilians.

“By fostering trust and collaboration, communities can play an active role in identifying and reporting suspicious activities, thereby reducing the risk of civilian casualties during military operations” they stated.

The Coalition harped on the need for Nigeria to enhance its counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations.

“This includes improving intelligence gathering, coordination, and execution of military operations. By enhancing these aspects, the military can minimize civilian non-combatant casualties and ensure more effective counterinsurgency measures” CNG added.