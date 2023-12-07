Kaduna Govt to stimulate investment in food sector

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna State Government said it would provide the enabling environment, that will stimulate investment in the nutritious food sector and ensure every man, woman and child who needs nutritious food in Kaduna state can have access.

Aisha Mohammed, Director of Development Aid Coordination, Budget and Planning Commission, Kaduna State, said

HarvestPlus would be partnering with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, the Federal Ministry of Health and the Kaduna State Government to host the 9th edition of the Nutritious Food Fair in Kaduna State.

“This year’s edition is tagged Transforming Food Systems for Improved Nutrition and Climate Resilience” and will take place at the Musa Yar’adua Hall, Murtala Square, Kaduna from Saturday 9th to Sunday 10th December 2023, starting at 9:00 am daily.”

“The Nutritious Food Fair fits into the KDSG development agenda, hence the decision of the KDSG to provide the enabling environment, that will stimulate investment in the nutritious food sector and ensure every man, woman and child who needs nutritious food in Kaduna state is able to have access.”

“The 2-day annual event will attract stakeholders in the nutritious food space including policymakers, researchers, farmers, and food processors among others to showcase and market innovations, share updates, and discuss topical issues emerging in the nutritious food sector.”

“The Food Fair anticipates over 100 commercial exhibitors, government officials, key private sector players, and >5,000 participants, during the two-day event. Other attractions include panel & business discussions, business deal rooms, quiz competition (NutriQuiz), cooking competition (Nutrikitchen), Job Clinics, entertainment, and hands-on training.”

“The fair will also provide an operational platform for collective engagement, learning, job creation for youths, building new business linkages, opportunities, and synergies in the nutritious food sector. We urge you to come to the fair and see, hear and learn,” she said.